Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: February 19

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up as Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year. It’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs and the talent in this draft class.

In this scenario, the Steelers make a big move, moving up to No. 3 overall with the New England Patriots by sending them their first-round pick this season and in 2025 as well as their second-round pick and the first of their two fourth-round picks.

ROUND 1 (#3 OVERALL VIA PATRIOTS) — DRAKE MAYE/QB/UNC

The big three quarterbacks in this class as we sit here today are Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, with all three expected to go within the top four picks. The teams in the top three all need quarterbacks, but the Patriots have shown they are willing to move back before, having done so with Pittsburgh last year when the Steelers traded up to select OT Broderick Jones.

The Steelers could opt to run it back with the combination of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in 2024 or opt to sign veteran Ryan Tannehill to help stabilize the position. However, in this mock draft, they opt to go get their guy, and Maye has all the tools you look for in a quality NFL signal caller. He stands 6-4, 230 pounds and has a powerful arm that can stretch the field, having made some impressive throws for the Tar Heels the past two seasons. He also possesses the mobility to create with his legs when the play breaks down, making him a similar archetype to Chargers QB Justin Herbert when it comes to size, mobility, and arm talent.

It’s a heavy price to pay, but for Maye, who is just 21 years old and is still progressing as a player, it could easily be a price worth paying to secure a high-end talent at the quarterback position to captain Pittsburgh for the next decade.

2 minutes of Drake Maye being chaotic vs Duke pic.twitter.com/DJABgwt03a — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 24, 2024

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MAX MELTON/CB/RUTGERS

The Steelers need to add to their cornerback room, preferably finding potential starters both on the outside and in the slot. Rutgers CB Max Melton could fill either role, having experience at both during his time in college as well as at the Senior Bowl. Melton is battle-tested, having racked up eight interceptions and 20 pass deflections in the past three seasons at Rutgers. He is also a special teams ace, having blocked four punts in his college career, which will make him extremely valuable as a guy who can play more snaps. He could see time right away in the slot as a rookie and look to mix in more on the outside, depending on the role Pittsburgh wants CB Patrick Peterson to have next season.

Max Melton is one of my favorite CB's in this year's draft. Here he runs the receiver's route for him and comes down with a nice pick. Has the ability to play both outside and inside. 5'11, 193lbs with 32" arms and 76' 3/8" wingspan. Physical and very competitive. #NFLDraft2024 pic.twitter.com/CJaoF2lLMI — Bryan (@Bryan49843251) February 17, 2024

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS)— BEAUX LIMMER/C/ARKANSAS

Waiting this long to take a center will get me crushed in the comments in many cases, but coming out of the draft with a guy like Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer as a fourth-round pick could be seen as a big win, especially after the blockbuster trade. Limmer played most of his time with the Razorbacks at right guard and then moved to center in 2023 where he represented himself well. He’s a strong run blocker who also fares well in pass protection, having great play strength and athleticism.

He needs to continue to refine his technique to be considered a solid starter at the next level. But Limmer can come in and compete with Mason Cole for the starting job with the hope of replacing him during the 2024 season or when Cole’s contract is up after the year.

Arkansas IOL Beaux Limmer deserves way more buzz as an NFL Draft prospect. Today Sam Pittman confirmed he'll be replacing Ricky Stromberg at center after he shined at guard in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mNZmVH0hAQ — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) July 19, 2023

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— GARRET GREENFIELD/OT/SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

The Steelers could use more depth at offensive tackle after moving on from RT Chukwuma Okorafor even if they elect to roll with LT Dan Moore Jr. for one more season as the team’s starter. They nab a great developmental option in Garret Greenfield in the sixth round, the South Dakota State product having ideal size, length, and experience starting at both tackle spots in college.

He is a strong run blocker who has developed as a pass protector every year since arriving on campus but still needs to improve his footwork and overall functional strength. Still, he can become the team’s swing tackle relatively quickly and has the skill set to develop into a potential spot starter with more time and refinement of his craft.

The left side of @GoJacksFB offensive line has a duo of pro-ready, FCS All-Americans both headed to @ShrineBowl Mason McCormick is a bulky mauler with excellent grip strength + leg drive Garret Greenfield is a long prototype with forceful extension, balance, and pass pro range https://t.co/4TPczKuDm0 pic.twitter.com/vrlIZkBgyd — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) November 22, 2023

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)— JADEN CRUMEDY/DL/MISSISSIPPI STATE

We close out this Steelers mock draft by selecting Mississippi State’s Jaden Crumedy to add more depth to the interior of their defensive line. Crumedy is a fifth-year senior who has been contributing for the Bulldogs since 2019, providing stout run defense in the middle while generating some pass rush. He reached a career-high in sacks (2.5) in 2023, being more of a pocket pusher than a nuanced pass rusher. The 6-5, 305-pounder has the size and length that Pittsburgh covets in defensive linemen and is a powerful man who flashes underrated athleticism on his tape. He can come in and sit behind the starters as he develops into a hopeful rotational piece at either nose tackle or as a base 3-4 defensive end.