Minnesota S Tyler Nubin Meets With Steelers, Wants To Play For Mike Tomlin

All 321 prospects at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine just want their chance to play in the league. Whoever drafts them, whatever city they’re playing in, having the chance to make it on Sundays is all that matters. But if Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin could have his say, he’d line up alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After meeting with the team formally earlier this week, Nubin said landing in Pittsburgh would be a dream come true.

“A real big fan of Coach [Mike] Tomlin since I was a little kid,” Nubin told our Jonathan Heitritter, who is at the Combine this week. “I’ve always wanted to play for Coach Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re always having great defense.”

A sturdy safety at listed 6-2, 210 pounds, he has the size and mentality to complement Minkah Fitzpatrick. In need of a long-term strong safety, Nubin could be that guy. While their built slightly differently, Nubin spends plenty of time studying Fitzpatrick’s game.

“He’s a real smart guy. His intangibles are second to none,” Nubin said. “He’s a long-range guy like me who can play anywhere on the field and that’s how I think I can play. I think I can play back in the back end. I think I can play up close to the box going and making tackles. I think I’m a really good blitzer. I think that’s what he does well. He’s a Swiss Army knife, which I like to think of myself as.”

The two know how to take the football away, too. Nubin had 13 career interceptions for the Golden Gophers, including five in 2023. The Steelers have been one of the NFL’s most takeaway-happy defenses of the last several years and Nubin’s skill set checks everything they’re looking for.

In our pre-draft scouting report, Steven Pavelka highlighted Nubin’s energy, tackling, and communication as positives. If he cleans up his false steps and shows his athleticism while testing in Indy, he’ll boost his stock that much more. Ultimately, we concluded:

“I absolutely love the potential Tyler Nubin has as a starter in the NFL. This is a guy who was a do-it-all athlete in high school playing both sides of the ball to now being a top defensive back prospect. He has shown the ability to play both safety spots as well as in the slot. We know he is a baller who can tackle at a high level and holds his school record for most interceptions in a career. However, after we know how someone is on the field, they look at how they are off of it. Based on what we can see, Nubin was a captain at Minnesota with good communication skills and great energy. That is really what makes him an all-around player”

The 2024 safety class isn’t especially strong with no clear standout name. Meaning, Nubin has a chance to be the first safety off the board. And that could land him right in Pittsburgh.