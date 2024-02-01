Mina Kimes: Arthur Smith Has Done Things ‘That Will Translate To Pittsburgh’ As Next OC

It might not be the name that many wanted at the offensive coordinator position, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ reported decision to hire Arthur Smith is one that makes a ton of sense stylistically as well as based on the players Steelers already have on the roster.

Things might have tanked in a negative way for Smith in his three years in Atlanta, seeing the Falcons going 7-10 in all three seasons and struggling offensively, but there is a very clear fit with what the Steelers want to do and what Smith does well that led to the marriage. That includes the run game, utilizing play-action, bootlegs and more in the passing game.

For ESPN’s Mina Kimes, what Smith does well as an offensive coordinator dating back to his two seasons in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 will translate to the Steelers in 2024 and beyond. During an appearance on NFL Live Tuesday, Kimes defended the move for the Steelers and for Smith.

“I think what I like about this hire is that it actually dovetails with something that Pittsburgh was already doing pretty well. Last year, second half of the season, they really found an identity as a run-first offense,” Kimes said, according to video via ESPN on YouTube. “That was very effective with multiple tight ends on the field when they were in 12 or 13 personnel; they were a top-10 offense, fifth in yards per play. We have seen Arthur Smith have great success with tight ends in both Tennessee and Atlanta and I really like the tight ends on Pittsburgh’s roster.

“This is going to come down to the quarterback and whether they can build around the skills of whoever that quarterback is. But I do think he has done things well in his career and [at] his last two stops that will translate well to Pittsburgh.”

Kimes is correct in pointing out that it all comes down to the quarterback. That was the case in Tennessee, and then the case in Atlanta for Smith.

In Tennessee, Smith helped turn Ryan Tannehill into a Pro Bowl quarterback, the latter throwing 55 touchdown passes in two seasons and thriving in the play-action game as the Titans made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. As Tannehill thrived, so too did the weapons that were around him in running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown not to mention tight ends Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith.

In Atlanta, Smith had similar weaponry with the likes of tight ends Kyle Pitts and Smith, running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, and wide receiver Drake London. But unlike in Tennessee, Smith didn’t have the quarterback. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke struggled mightily, leading to poor offensive performances.

Everything else fits though now in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to lean on in the ground game, have a three-headed trio at tight end in Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, and have the weapons on the outside in receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Like Atlanta though, it comes down to the quarterback position.

A lot of pressure is on Kenny Pickett entering Year 3. The Steelers could also retain Mason Rudolph in free agency or add a veteran like, say, Tannehill in free agency.

With Smith now in the Steel City, things look like they’ll translate well between the 42-year-old coordinator and the talent on the roster. Figure out the quarterback position though or it won’t matter, period.