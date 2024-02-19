McCorkle: Steelers Must Address Defensive Line Early In 2024 Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have many needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but one that is flying under the radar throughout this draft process is along the defensive line. Part of that is because the position isn’t viewed as being particularly strong in this year’s draft crop.

Looking at Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 list that he released at the end of January, there are only four defensive linemen that made the cut. The Steelers also have a very particular type that they look for in defensive linemen with enough length and size to be able to play anywhere along the line. Of those top defensive linemen, Missouri DL Darius Robinson seems to be the best fit.

He was present at the Senior Bowl last month and weighed in a little under what you would hope for in a 3-4 defensive end at 286 pounds. He does have ideal length at 6050, with 34 3/4-inch arms. He was also a two-time team captain in college which is normally a draw for the Steelers. He played all over the defensive front at the Senior Bowl, but spent a lot of time out on the edge and might fit better as a 4-3 defensive end.

Robinson’s measurables are similar to DeMarvin Leal when he came out in the draft. Back when he was taken, there were questions about where his fit on the defense would be. That is a question the Steelers are still trying to figure out, or perhaps have already given up on trying to figure out with Leal spending a lot of games inactive at the end of last season.

Another player projected to go in the top few rounds of the draft is Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro. At 6-4, 295 pounds he could very well be a player of interest to the Steelers. Measurements aren’t everything, but that is a very similar body type to what Cam Heyward had when he was preparing for the draft in 2011. He will be a player to watch closely at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Not that long ago, the Steelers looked set at defensive line with Stephon Tuitt, Heyward, and Javon Hargrave on the roster. Hargrave left in free agency and Tuitt prematurely retired after an injury and a family tragedy took his attention away from football.

They have attempted to restock the shelves with draft picks. Leal was taken in the third round in 2022 and Isaiahh Loudermilk was taken in the fifth round in 2021. Last season they were trading weeks being game-day inactives as neither player took control of the last defensive line spot on the roster.

They could look in free agency for help, but many of the options that are projected to be available come free agency are too old or too expensive. The draft is the preferable route to grab a young player who the team can sign to multiple contracts.

The only proven building block the Steelers have at the moment is Keeanu Benton. Finding someone else to pair with him long-term is critical. Heyward is in the last year or two of his career at age 34 and Larry Ogunjobi has not provided the return on investment to warrant multiple more seasons at an eight-figure salary cap number.

So much of the 3-4 defensive system is predicated on good defensive line play. The draft doesn’t have a ton of perfect fits for what the Steelers look for, but if they keep kicking the can down the road it will become a more urgent situation next offseason. It would probably be wise to start addressing the need now.