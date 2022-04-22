Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Defensive Ends (2022)

Finishing up our 2022 NFL Draft “what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” studies. This may be our last one of the year, though I’m considering doing one position I haven’t done before. Today, we are looking at defensive ends the team has drafted to see who in this current class fits based on historical trends and thresholds.

For the historical data in the Mike Tomlin era, I am only including defensive ends. For this 2022 class, I will include everyone, including players viewed as more interior linemen, in order to cast as wide net as possible, especially in this age of defenders being able to play up and down the line and having less defined positions. Still, the athletic testing does knock out most of the true interior run pluggers.

Here’s all the DEs drafted under Tomlin.

2021: Isaiahh Loudermilk

Height: 6063

Weight: 274

Arm Length: 32 5/8

40: 5.08

Ten Split: 1.71

Bench: 21

Vert: 28.5

Broad: 9’4″

SS: 4.55

3C: 7.52

2019: Isaiah Buggs

Height: 6031

Weight: 306

Arm Length: 30 5/8

40: 5.15

Ten Split: 1.81

Bench: 20

Vert: 24.5

Broad: 8’0″

SS: 4.83

3C: 8.01

2015: L.T. Walton

Height: 6050

Weight: 319

Arm Length: 32 1/4

40: 5.25

Ten Split: 1.78

Bench: 25

Vert: 27

Broad: 8’7”

SS: 4.78

3C: 7.91

2014: Stephon Tuitt

Height: 6054

Weight: 304

Arm Length: 34 3/4

2013: Nick Williams

Height: 6040

Weight: 309

Arm Length: 34 1/8

40: 4.94

Ten Split: 1.70

Bench: 28

Vert: 33

Broad: 9’3″

SS: 4.65

3C: 7.55

2011: Cam Heyward

Height: 6050

Weight: 294

Arm Length: 34 1/4

Vert: 30

2010: Doug Worthington

Height: 6051

Weight: 292

Bench: 19

Vert 35.5

Broad: 10’1”

2009: Ziggy Hood

Height: 6027

Weight: 300

40: 4.97

Ten Split: 1.73

Bench: 36

Vert: 34.5

Broad: 9’8”

SS; 4.55

3C: 7.5

Sonny Harris

Height: 6043

Weight: 298

40: 4.99 40

Ten Split: 1.82

Bench: 28

Vert: 25.5

Broad: 8’10”

SS: 4.87

3C: 8.18

2007: Ryan McBean

Height: 6040

Weight: 286

Arm Length: 33 1/2

40: 5.05

Ten Split: 1.76

Bench: 27

Vert: 28

Broad; 9’0”

SS: 4.46

3C: 7.79

Our criteria last examined in 2020 remains unchanged, even with the selection of Isaiahh Loudermilk. Loudermilk’s pre-draft process was a weird one, slimming down to 274 for reasons that never made sense, but it still didn’t change the weight requirement. The one thing we are adding is a ten split, which wasn’t there before, though it’s an easy bar to clear.

DL criteria:

6’4+ (8 of 10)

290+ (8 of 10)

5.15 40 (6 of 7)

Ten Split: 1.85 (7 of 7)

32+ inch arms (6 of 7)

20+ bench (7 of 8)

27+ vert (8 of 9)

8’5” broad (7 of 8)

8.10 3C (6 of 7)

4.85 SS (6 of 7)

Here are the players who checked every single box:

woosh

No one. No defensive lineman checked every single box. Only one did so back in 2020. It’s been a tough nut to crack. Height and bench seem to be the most consistent hurdles but there isn’t a common theme between the misses like there are at other positions. Overall, the Steelers have a “type” at DE that’s hard to find. It’s one reason why they traded up for Isaiahh Loudermilk last year, who checked every box minus weight and the team knew he could and would add once drafted.

Here are the players who missed in just one category. There were five of them.

One Box Away

Matthew Butler/Tennessee: Height (6037)

Logan Hall/Houston: Weight (283)

Jordan Jackson/Air Force: Bench (18)

Travis Jones/UConn: Bench (DNP)

John Ridgeway/Arkansas; 40 (5.30)

Butler and Jackson were the closest to checking all the boxes. Butler barely missed in height and Jackson missed the bench by two reps. Butler caught the Depot staff’s attention at the Shrine Game and could be a 7th round pick/UDFA type.

Hall is an awkward body type but could be considered if the team is aggressive with the position on Day Two. On paper, Jones seems to fit the best of this group and almost certainly would’ve hit the bench had he participated. But the Steelers weren’t at his Huskies Pro Day, making him hard to imagine being on the team’s radar.