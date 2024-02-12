Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,075)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,075 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about the reported expectation that the Pittsburgh Steelers will pursue QB Ryan Tannehill in free agency and examine his stats over the last handful of seasons.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1075)

