Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,068)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,068 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about why the Pittsburgh Steelers should pass on taking a tackle in the first round to take advantage of one of the deepest position groups in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1068)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8556505564
6bc9mw6n