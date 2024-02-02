Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,065)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,065 on this Friday afternoon, I discuss the status of Pittsburgh Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer and why he deserves to stay in 2024.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1064)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7194633159

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n