Listen: Reacting To Steelers Roster Cuts

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m reacting to the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing QB Mitch Trubisky, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, and P Pressley Harvin III. Explaining why each player was let go and where the team goes from here, getting an early jump on setting their new league year roster.

