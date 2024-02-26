Four Combine Questions For Omar Khan

Tuesday morning, we’ll hear from Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan for the first time since the 2023 season ended. Khan will be on the podium at 10:30 AM and if he follows the same routine as last year, he’ll hold a side-session with local media beforehand (along with other interviews with the team). I personally won’t be there but we’ll have three members of the Steelers Depot team in Indianapolis: Ross McCorkle, Joe Clark, and Jonathan Heitritter.

We’ll be sure to note everything important Khan says. But leading up to his presser, here’s a couple of questions I hope he answers.

1. What’s The Future At Quarterback?

The most obvious – and important – one. And you can bet he’ll be asked a half-dozen ways about the Steelers’ outlook here. Khan will likely offer similar responses as Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II. Confidence in Kenny Pickett, a desire for competition, nothing that would hint the team is about to make a radical move.

But will he leave that door open? Will his answer sound any different a month after Tomlin and two weeks after Rooney? Will there be any sign of going after someone like Justin Fields if the team were to get the right offer? At the least, we’ll compare and contrast his answer to the Steelers’ other decision-makers.

2. Are Your Starting Tackles Set?

On paper, it seems like a given that Pittsburgh will address offensive tackle early in the draft. But that might not be a lock to happen. The Steelers have a massive need at center, even larger than tackle, that they’re likely to address with one of their top two selections. And with other needs, and suggestions from people like Gerry Dulac, it’s not out of the question the team runs it back with Dan Moore Jr. and left tackle and Broderick Jones at right tackle in 2024.

Such a move would be debatable but it’s fair to say the Steelers like Moore far more than fans do. Moore held off Jones last summer, immediately reclaimed his job after getting healthy, and the team didn’t touch its o-line coaches this year. If Pat Meyer is happy with Moore, and the team is happy with Meyer, they may leave the starters status quo. Omar Khan’s commentary, if any, on the state of the tackles (is Moore still viewed as a starter? will Jones go to the left side?) would be interesting.

3. Do You Need Another Wide Receiver?

Under Arthur Smith, it’s likely that the Steelers’ offense will feature more tight ends and fullbacks than wide receivers. But with Diontae Johnson entering the final year of his extension and little behind him and George Pickens, it’s still logical for the team to add a receiver at some point in the draft.

Perhaps Khan will offer an indication of how big a need he feels receiver is. If Johnson or Pickens goes down, the team will be severely lacking on the outside. And will the team try to keep Allen Robinson II around? He’s survived two waves of cuts so far, potentially a sign the team will keep him under contract but severely reduce his salary.

4. How Urgent Is Your D-line Need?

Defensive line looks as questionable as nearly any position group right now. Cam Heyward is poised to return but depth is weak and the starters are in their 30s. With an eye toward the present and future, the Steelers can’t ignore this group in the offseason. Will Omar Khan echo a similar sentiment? Or will he show more confidence in the group, so long as a healthy Heyward is part of it?