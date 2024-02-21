Dulac: Steelers ‘Have Their Two Starting Tackles’ For 2024 In Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones

“Not this year. They have their two starting tackles. Then again, I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Dulac wrote.

Nothing like the ol’ Dulac hedge, something he’s become quite good at recently.

The question undoubtedly stemmed from the recent comments Dulac’ colleague Ray Fittipaldo had regarding 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson, who can play all five positions along the offensive line.

Here’s what Fittipaldo had to say in his chat earlier in the week:

“Don’t discount Spencer Anderson at right tackle in camp and Jones at left if Moore can’t play on the right side,” he wrote. “They really liked what Anderson showed them at tackle in training camp last year.”

Anderson had a strong camp and looked pretty good in the preseason, too, playing 109 snaps at right tackle in three games. Anderson had 55 pass-block reps and allowed just one pressure, grading out at an 84.0 from PFF in pass protection. Pretty good number there from the rookie.

But 109 preseason snaps isn’t enough to put him in the discussion for starting right tackle in 2024.

Chances are, the Steelers land an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, whether that’s in the first round or a little later, one who can play either left or right tackle. That would allow them to keep Jones at right tackle or move him back to the left side.

But Dulac seems to believe that Moore will be a starter next season again.

It is possible, at least early, if the Steelers want to bring a rookie along slowly like they did with Jones. However, Moore was such a liability in pass protection that putting him back on the field again in a big year for Kenny Pickett under center seems counter-productive.

That said, Dulac went to bat for Moore later in the chat.

“Dan Moore has been a starter since the first game of his rookie season, and how many LTs can say that?? I can’t tell you what their ‘infatuation’ is, but obviously they think he is good enough to man the most important position on the offensive line,” Dulac wrote in response to a reader questioning the Steelers’ infatuation with Moore. “Is he a Pro Bowl LT? No. But is he terrible as you appear to be suggesting? No.”

Moore isn’t as bad as many make him out to be, but he also isn’t as talented as others try to make him be, either. He’s a below-average left tackle who is a mess in pass protection but solid in the run game. That’s why he’s a fit — for now — for the Steelers.

We’ll see if that changes this offseason.