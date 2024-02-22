Former NFL QB ‘Out’ On Kenny Pickett As Starting QB: ‘What’s The Developmental Upside?’

Coming out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kenny Pickett was considered a pro-ready quarterback, arguably the most pro-ready quarterback in a rather down class overall.

Along with being pro-ready, having more than 50 career starts and coming off a dominant 2022 season that saw him become a Heisman Trophy finalist, Pickett went in the first round to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall, keeping him in the Steel City for the foreseeable future.

Expectations were high. He showed flashes as a rookie, leading the Steelers to a number of late-game wins, setting himself up for a great second season. But that didn’t transpire in 2023.

Pickett took a major step back, struggled with his accuracy and pocket presence and awareness, and really didn’t lead the Steelers the way they expected after he was named captain.

Now, entering the offseason ahead of the 2024 season, there are plenty of questions — at least externally — surrounding Pickett. Though the Steelers stated he will be QB1 entering the offseason, competition will be brought in to push — and potentially overtake — Pickett under center.

During an appearance on SportsCenter Thursday afternoon, former NFL QB Tim Hasselback said Pickett would be better served as a backup quarterback. When pushed to answer if he is “out” on Pickett after two years as a starter, Hasselbeck answered quickly that he is.

“I think because of the type of prospect that he was, yes. Because he came in with nearly 50 college starts under his belt. He was older than a lot of guys that were drafted in front of him the year before,” Hasselbeck said of Pickett, according to video via ESPN’s YouTube page. “And so, I think because of that, I think you look at that and you say like, ‘What’s the ceiling? What’s the developmental upside of Kenny Pickett?’ It isn’t there in my estimation.”

That’s certainly a reasonable take from Hasselbeck and is backed up by a thoughtful process.

Pickett was considered pro-ready coming out, one who could start right away. Though that didn’t happen in Pittsburgh right away, four games into the 2022 season he was inserted into the lineup at halftime of an eventual loss to the New York Jets and never looked back as the starter.

He had his moments, but he also had his struggles, turning the ball over at an alarming rate early in his tenure. He cut down on those mistakes in the second half of the season and played well down the stretch as a rookie, but then fell flat in Year 2.

Making matters worse was the fact that Mason Rudolph stepped into the starting lineup in Week 16 with Pickett injured and had the offense looking much better than it ever did under Pickett in nearly two full seasons.

Of course, some of that can be blamed on Pickett playing in former offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme. It was dreadful and led to a poor offensive performance for three seasons overall in Pittsburgh before he was fired ahead of Week 12 last season. And while Pickett played well that week in Cincinnati and looked good in the first half against Arizona the following week before getting injured, there was a noticeable difference with Rudolph in the lineup compared to Pickett.

It was eye-opening.

Now, the Steelers have Arthur Smith in their building as offensive coordinator and hopes are being pinned on him getting the most out of Pickett the way he did with Ryan Tannehill in 2019 and 2020 in Tennessee. But for Hasselbeck, after 25 games (24 starts) in the NFL for Pickett with 713 total passing attempts (446 completions, 4,474 yards) and just 13 total touchdowns to 13 total interceptions, it’s time to move on from Pickett as a starter in the NFL.

There were concerns about his size, durability, pocket presence and awareness and arm strength pushing the ball downfield coming out of college. For the most part, those concerns have shown up in the NFL. The 2024 season is a pivotal one for Pickett. More often than not, quarterbacks with Pickett’s start to his career don’t pan out.

Hasselbeck doesn’t see that changing with Pickett.