ESPN NFL Draft Analyst: Missouri’s Darius Robinson Is ‘Steelers-ey’ Defensive Lineman

It remains very early in the pre-draft process ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, but there is one player who is generating quite a bit of buzz, especially after a strong week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
That would be Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
Robinson checked in at the Senior Bowl at 6050, 286 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms and had a strong week overall. He has pushed his way into the first-round discussion and profiles well for the next level. In fact, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid believes that Robinson has the look of a Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end.
“Darius Robinson was one name that scouts just could not stop talking about. So he kind of was projected like top 50 coming into the event, but now I would be surprised if he got out the back end of the first round,” Reid said during an appearance on the “This Is Football” podcast with host Kevin Clark of ESPN. “The best way that I can describe it, he’s like Baltimore, Ravens-ey, Pittsburgh Steelers-ey type of defensive lineman of where he just has heavy hands. He can beat you up with a line of scrimmage, he can take advantage of tight ends.
“You can play him any position along the defensive line. And that’s what we’ve seen with both of those defensive lines. So I think his versatility, his scheme flexibility, and just also the pro ready of his body right now, I think those are two teams that are gonna like him a lot.”
Robinson has been a name circled at the defensive line position since early on in the process for the Steelers, at least here at Steelers Depot by Alex Kozora.
Robinson started 30 career games at Missouri, appearing in 47 overall. He had a great 2023 season for the Tigers, recording 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble, earning first-team All-SEC honors in the process while helping Missouri reach the Cotton Bowl where it beat Ohio State.
In his career, Robinson had 111 tackles and 13 sacks for the Tigers and was a two-time team captain. He has the size, length and hearts and smarts that match what the Steelers look for. He’s a bit light, but he could certainly add on a few pounds to be a true defensive end for the Steelers, one who would be worth developing as part of the next wave at that position.
Kozora, in his scouting report for Steelers Depot, writes that while Robinson is a solid player, he profiles better as a 4-3 defensive end.
“Overall, Robinson is a solid prospect. He’s physical, strong against the run, and a no-nonsense pass rusher capable of collapsing the pocket. For the Steelers’ evaluation, his scheme also makes him an easier projection, which has made Wisconsin players extra attractive to the team. Robinson doesn’t have the high-end athleticism of a Stephon Tuitt or the burst and hips of him or Keeanu Benton and he’s not as built like or quite as strong as Cam Heyward. But he’s a solid player.”
While there might not be a fit for the Steelers based on his weight and strengths to his game, that versatility, production and play style fit what the Steelers look for. He could be on the radar for the Black and Gold in the draft process and feels quite “Steelers-ey” to Reid, which is rather telling.