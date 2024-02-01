ESPN Analysts Debate Whether Or Not Justin Fields Is A Fit For Steelers

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers is how the team will address the quarterback position, and with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields potentially available via trade, he’s been floated as an option for the Steelers. On ESPN’s Get Up this morning, former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas and NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin had differing views on whether Fields should be headed to Pittsburgh.

“I think they still need to ramp up their offensive line, also inside linebacker and the cornerback position. It’s not just Justin Fields, it’s more pieces around that football team,” Douglas said, eliciting a boo from Martin.

Later in the show, Martin said her bold prediction for the offseason was the Steelers trading for Fields.

“They will learn from their mistakes. They will not listen to Harry’s nonsense, his crazy talk,” Martin said. “They will understand that they need a clear, long-term succession plan at QB, not some aging vet like Russell Wilson or Ryan Tannehill. No, get me a young guy that you can have at QB for several years.”

In an article discussing the options surrounding Fields on ESPN.com this morning, Bill Barnwell named the Steelers an option and said that Arthur Smith’s offense could work with Fields under center.

“All options have to be on the table for the Steelers after Kenny Pickett’s dire 2023 season. The Steelers made it to the playoffs, but their best quarterback was likely third-stringer Mason Rudolph,” Barnwell writes. “Mike Tomlin brought in Arthur Smith to be the new offensive coordinator, and Smith’s downfield play-action passing attack and quarterback run game seem to jibe with what Fields does best. The Steelers have an extra selection in the fourth round and pick 51st in the second round.”

I have a really hard time believing Fields to Pittsburgh is a move that’s going to happen. For one, if he’s the long-term answer at quarterback, that means the Steelers would need to pick up his fifth-year option for 2025, which is currently estimated to be a fully guaranteed $21.978 million. Dave Bryan did a deeper dive into the financial reasons why Fields doesn’t make sense that’s well worth the read. Such a move also doesn’t fit with what Mike Tomlin said of Pickett entering the offseason as QB1 but with a caveat.

“There will be competition,” Tomlin said of Pickett and the Steelers’ quarterback situation during his Jan. 18 press conference. “There’s obviously always competition in this thing. We don’t anoint anyone. Man, I’m appreciative of his efforts and where he is, and excited about continuing to work with him.”

If the Steelers go out and get Fields, he’s going to be their QB1. It doesn’t make sense to give up assets for him and then have him sit behind Pickett, even if the Bears do trade him before his fifth-year option decision and the Steelers don’t pick it up. Pickett will be challenged, but it won’t be by someone who will require a mid-round pick or more to acquire in Fields. It will be in the form of bringing back Rudolph or signing a veteran such as Jacoby Brissett or Ryan Tannehill.

It’s no secret that Pickett hasn’t impressed and needs to be better. And there’s a legitimate question of whether he’s the team’s long-term answer at quarterback. Martin essentially called drafting Pickett a mistake in her defense of why Pittsburgh should trade for Fields. But between Fields’ contract situation and Tomlin’s end-of-season comments, Fields doesn’t seem to fit what the Steelers are looking to add. He’s an intriguing name, and while he might get moved this offseason, I would be truly shocked if that destination was Pittsburgh.