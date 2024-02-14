Dulac: Steelers Unlikely To Be ‘In The Market’ For No. 1 QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to field a competitive roster. That much is clear by them qualifying for the playoffs in 2023 despite below-average quarterback play for much of the season. Many are calling for the Steelers to make a move to upgrade the quarterback position this offseason, believing that it will put them over the top and into deep-playoff contention.

One of the leading candidates swirling around the media landscape connected to the Steelers has been Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. The Bears hold the first pick in the draft with highly touted QB Caleb Williams projected to land in Chicago. This makes Fields expendable, and with the Steelers’ perceived need at quarterback it has become a trendy team to place him with.

However, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac doesn’t see it.

“I can’t imagine Fields wanting to sign with a team where he won’t be the No. 1 QB,” Dulac wrote in his Wednesday Steelers chat. “And I don’t believe the Steelers are in the market for a No. 1 QB.”

There are several factors to consider with bringing in Fields. For one, the Steelers would need to part ways with draft capital in a year where they have several needs to fill on the roster — cornerback, tackle, and center to name a few. They would also be taking on Fields’ first-round rookie contract and, given the draft capital investment, would be likely to pick up his fifth-year option at an estimated $21.978 million. Our Dave Bryan wrote why this is an unlikely path for the Steelers to take.

At that price tag, you would be married to Fields and effectively be closing the door on Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. Some may think this is the right thing to do, but head coach Mike Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II suggested otherwise in their respective end-of-season media sessions.

Tomlin was asked outright if he believes the starting QB for 2024 is already on the roster, to which he replied, “yes.” And Rooney defended Pickett, saying “he showed himself to be a winner,” and that Pickett’s first two seasons were “not bad.”

Those do not feel like the words of team leaders who are looking to part with draft capital and cap space to secure a quarterback. Let alone one who didn’t work out with his drafted team in the first place, though not entirely at the fault of his own.

Tomlin said in that same press conference that Pickett “will be challenged with competition,” so we know the 2022 first-round pick isn’t walking into 2024 with the same level of job security as he seemed to have in 2023. But again, that doesn’t sound like a team that is ready to bring in a young quarterback who will be fully expecting to be the Day One starter.

When asked who he believes is most likely to be that competition to Pickett, Dulac answered “I believe it will be [Mason] Rudolph.” The Steelers typically carry four quarterbacks in training camp and three quarterbacks in the season, so they will need to find more competition elsewhere. When could the Steelers look at a quarterback in the draft? “Sixth. Maybe seventh,” according to Dulac.

Pending what happens with Rudolph in free agency, the Steelers could very well find themselves with the same top two quarterbacks that they ended the 2023 season with. Only this time, they will have an offensive coordinator with a track record of good results to help turn the offense around.