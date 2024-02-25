Depot After Dark: Zach Frazier Draft Stock, Football On Ice, Adrian Peterson Not Retiring?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 24.

Frazier Draft Stock

Shortly after Mason Cole’s release, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid weighed in on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ center situation. He pegged Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran-Granger as two “natural fits” for the team.

• Jackson Powers-Johnson (1st Round)

• Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (3rd Round) PIT needs a plug-and-play starter at Center. If they don’t address it in free agency, both are natural fits. https://t.co/P166dy99Pf — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 23, 2024

When one commenter asked about West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, Reid replied he views Frazier as an early Day Two pick, ahead of the Steelers’ mid-round selection.

Frazier’s higher for me. Think he ends up being picked early Day 2. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 23, 2024

Frazier is coming off a broken leg. It’s unclear how much, if anything, he’ll do at next week’s NFL Combine.



Football On Ice

Not Steelers related but this is just fun to watch. As tweeted out by TSN Sports, introducing football on ice. Take a look.

Football on ice looks crazy! Tag a buddy you’d try this with👇 via IG/rtl_de pic.twitter.com/S5QbFr7RF8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 24, 2024

Versions of these sports have been around for years, with “ice soccer” becoming a popular game in Europe. Naturally, there’s ice football, too. Just like the NFL, there are kickoffs, field goals, and sacks (which have to hurt). If you’re looking for more footage, you can watch a 15-minute clip of the game here.

Adrian Peterson Not Done?

Le’Veon Bell might not be the only running back turned boxer trying to get back out on the field. Turning 39 next month, Adrian Peterson told Danny Kanell he has not officially retired and is open to returning to the NFL.

“I wouldn’t say I’m game ready right now…but I’m always open to get out there and play again,” Peterson told Kannell.

Peterson revealed he needed a year to allow a pinched nerve to heal without having to undergo surgery.

"I'm always open to get out there and play again." – Adrian Peterson to @dannykanell pic.twitter.com/aayRKhwWnF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 23, 2024

He last played in 2021, recording 38 carries while splitting time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. It seems doubtful the NFL would have interest in him, but he’s not hanging up his cleats yet. In NFL history, only one true backfield player has carried the ball at age 39, New York Jets FB Tony Richardson, who had five of them in 2010.