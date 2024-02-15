Depot After Dark: Trubisky Reaction, Heyward Podcast, Team’s Top Photos

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 14.

Trubisky Reaction

If you ever need to kill some time, check out any Pittsburgh Steelers comments on Facebook. That’s what 96.1’s Mikey and Big Bob did to gauge Steelers fans’ reactions to QB Mitch Trubisky being released on Monday.

From fans saying Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett need cut along with him to believing Trubisky’s next stop is a high school gym teacher, the two have fun scrolling through the comments. Check out the whole video below.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Not Just Football

Cam Heyward released his latest Not Just Football podcast Wednesday morning, sitting down with Jarrett Payton, son of the late Walter Payton.

The two discuss Heyward winning this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the Super Bowl, and Payton’s viral video of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Check out the entire conversation below.

Steelers Top Pics

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared some of their top photos of the year. As you can scroll through below, some great shots of the team’s best moments of the season. WR George Pickens’ catch to help seal the win over Seattle, Patrick Peterson’s tipped interception versus Green Bay, and a T.J. Watt sack celebration are all part of the slideshow.