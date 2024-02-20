Depot After Dark: Steelers HOF Extension, HBCU Combine 40 Times, Salary Cap Increase?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Hall of Fame Exhibit Extended

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the museum has extended its Pittsburgh Steelers exhibit “A Legacy Forged In Black & Gold” all the way through February 25. Due to its popularity, fans will have a few more days to check out some Steelers’ history.

If you’ve never been to Canton for the Hall of Fame, it’s well worth the trip.

We've extended our limited-time @Steelers exhibit "A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold" until Feb. 25.

HBCU 40 Times

The 2024 HBCU Combine was held Monday just outside of New Orleans. Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan was one of just two general managers in attendance, joining the Saints’ Mickey Loomis. And we have some results. As shown by the NFL Network broadcast, here are the fastest 40 times of the defense.

Florida A&M DB Eric Smith blazed the fastest time, an unofficial 4.32 40 (these are all hand-timed; there are no electronic times). Smith recorded 37 tackles with three interceptions for the Rattlers. Huggins is an interesting name at 6-1, 211 pounds who turned in a 4.40 flat. A safety from Jackson State, he recorded 35 tackles (three for a loss) with a pair of picks in 2023.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be held on Saturday at 3 PM/EST.

Salary Cap Increase?

Though not official, the 2024 NFL salary cap could be significantly higher than initial projections. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports Monday the cap could be as high as $250 million, far above the current prediction of $242.5 million. But he also cautions that other sources tell him the predicted figure is in line with what the actual number will be.

“For now, multiple sources have indicated that the teams expect the 2024 cap to be in the neighborhood of $242 million and $243 million. Another source, in response to that number, had this reaction: “More.”

It’s not clear when the NFL will announce the official salary cap number. Last year, they did so on January 30th, and we’re well past that timeline. In 2022, that figure wasn’t known until the first week of March. Any increase will help the Steelers. For Pittsburgh’s latest cap update, be sure to click below.