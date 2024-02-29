Depot After Dark: Steelers Commercial Project, Stallworth Interview, Full Report Cards

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 28.

Steelers Commercial Project

The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to build a new project across from Acrisure Stadium. In conjunction with Walnut Capital, the team is hoping for a grant to build commercial and retail space in an adjacent parking lot.

As told by KDKA news, the project would turn the North Lot parking lot currently used for Carnegie Science Center parking and turn it into a commercial space. A parking deck would be built to keep the same number of parking spots available.

So far, no sale or lease has been announced. But it seems like the Steelers and Walnut Capital will attempt to maximize the area surrounding Acrisure Stadium, another sign the team has no plans to build a new stadium before their lease expires in 2030.





Stallworth Interview

Recently, WAFF in Huntsville, Alabama profiled Pittsburgh Steelers WR John Stallworth. Telling his life story from battling polio as a kid, an unsuccessful high school team and the goal of simply getting a scholarship to pay for his college tuition turned into a remarkable NFL career. Stallworth paired with Lynn Swann to form a dynamic NFL duo, winning four Super Bowls during the Steelers’ dynasty run of the 1970s.

“Canton has to be the ultimate reward as a football player for what you’ve done,” Stallworth said of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. “Your efforts have been deemed worthy enough to be part of a very selective group.”

Check out the entire interview at the link above. The station conducted a separate news package focusing on his post-football career you can check out here.

Full Report Cards

Earlier today, we noted the poor grades the Pittsburgh Steelers received during this year’s NFLPA team survey as voted on by the team’s players. If you want a broader view of how the rest of the league is perceived, click the link here for a complete list of grades.

The Miami Dolphins graded out on top, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. The Steelers finished 20th.