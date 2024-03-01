Depot After Dark: Roethlisberger Ranking, Coach Cotchery, Prospect Doesn’t Believe In Space

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 29.

Roethlisberger’s Ranking

Earlier this week, ESPN ranked the top 80 college quarterbacks of the 2000s. And Ben Roethlisberger had a strong showing on the list, ranked the 31st-best quarterback of the century.

“After two sturdy seasons, Big Ben put together an all-timer in 2003. His RedHawks beat Northwestern by 30, averaged 47 points per game in MAC play, then walloped Louisville in the GMAC Bowl to finish 10th in the AP poll.”

A three-year starter, Roethlisberger threw for nearly 11,000 yards and 84 touchdowns, including 37 in 2003 as the school went 13-1. In that aforementioned bowl game against Louisville, Roethlisberger tossed four touchdown passes in a 49-21 win. He’d go on to become the Steelers’ first-round pick, 11th overall, of the 2004 NFL Draft.

ESPN ranked Ben Roethlisberger as a top College QB of the 2000's‼️ The highest rank of any MAC Player#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/SjEa4Vok7B — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) February 28, 2024

The top college QB of the 2000s? Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, edging out Auburn’s Cam Newton and Texas’ Vince Young for the top spot. Again, check out the list here.



Coach Cotchery

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Jerricho Cotchery has been named the new head coach at Limestone University, the school announced Thursday morning.

Former NFL Wide Receiver Jerricho Cotchery Named New Head Football Coach At Limestone Universityhttps://t.co/iljCiPZWuc pic.twitter.com/epsAr1ejlJ — Limestone University (@followLimestone) February 29, 2024

Cotchery, a 12-year NFL veteran who played for the Steelers from 2011 to 2013, was widely respected by his teammates and peers. He played a key role in 2013 for the team, finishing the year with 46 receptions, 602 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Over his career, Cotchery caught more than 500 passes for over 6,600 yards and had 34 receiving scores.

Following his playing days, he became the assistant receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers, a role he held from 2017 to 2019. He returned to coaching in 2022, hired by Limestone as the school’s assistant head coach/wide receivers coach before being promoted to the head coach role today. A D-II school in South Carolina, Limestone made the playoffs the last two seasons but failed to win a postseason game, losing 62-41 to Valdosta State in 2023.

Prospect Denies Space

You never know what you’re going to find out at the NFL Combine. But today’s information might’ve taken the cake. As captured by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, Texas Tech DB Tyler Owens says he doesn’t think space is real and those who believe in a flat Earth might be right.

“I don’t believe in space. I’m real religious. So I think we’re in a dome right now. I don’t think there’s other planets and stuff like that…I started seeing flat Earth stuff. They started bringing up valid points.”

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year's NFL combine, doesn't "believe in space," as in "other planets," and feels flat-earth theories have some "valid points." pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024

A track star in high school, Owens is projected to have one of the fastest 40-times at this year’s Combine. On the field, he recorded 37 tackles and broke up two passes for the Red Raiders in 2023. Hopefully he believes in defending his own air space on the field, at least.