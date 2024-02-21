Depot After Dark: Recognizing John Mitchell, Media Winners And Losers, Browns In Brazil?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 20.

Recognizing John Mitchell

Continuing to celebrate Black History Month, the Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out this video of former long-time coach John Mitchell and the impact he made on football. One of the first two black players to play for Alabama, Mitchell became the first black captain of the Crimson Tide in 1972.

In 2022, the school unveiled a plaque honoring Mitchell and teammate Wilbur Jackson.

Mitchell served as the Steelers’ defensive line coach from 1994 through 2017 before being a liaison for the team while still holding an Assistant Head Coach title. He officially retired following the 2023 season.

During Black History Month, we continue to honor the experiences & accomplishments of those who made an impact. Today, we recognize former #Steelers coach John Mitchell & how his playing and coaching career at the University of Alabama broke down barriers. pic.twitter.com/qKrlEvjmUH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 20, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

NFL Media Winners/Losers

Just as we do after every Steelers’ game, Awful Announcing unveiled their list of winners and losers in the NFL media landscape for 2023.

Among the winners was CBS, who enjoyed record ratings and broadcasted this year’s Super Bowl, which also set all-time numbers. Individually, play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle was part of the list. Son of long-time announcer Ian Eagle, Noah’s performance in the booth has quieted down concerns over nepotism. He’s quickly moved up the ranks to call marquee games, including a Wild Card game this season, despite being only 26.

The losers? The legendary Al Michaels, who will be remembered for a great broadcasting career. But he had a tough 2023, receiving criticism from fans over his lack of enthusiasm and increased errors. He was also removed from calling an NFL playoff game, news he evidently wasn’t told about until after it was leaked to the press.

Browns In Brazil?

While we still don’t know who will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil come Week One, it might be the Cleveland Browns. In his most recent column, NBC’s Peter King hinted the Browns will be the Eagles’ opponent on the first Friday night of the season.

“Feeling good about Cleveland-Philadelphia in Brazil on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6.”

The Steelers are a potential candidate to be the “away” team in this international game, considering they are slated to play on the road against the Eagles sometime during the season. But it sounds like another AFC North team will fill that role. Which is probably a good thing for the team and for the fans.