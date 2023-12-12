End Of An Era: NBC Removing Al Michaels From Playoff Coverage (In Move He Was Unaware Of)

For those who grew up listening to Al Michaels, those days seem numbered. In a big move from the sports broadcasting world, Michaels has reportedly been removed by NBC for this year’s playoff coverage. Per the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Michaels won’t call any of the network’s postseason action.

Instead, the duos of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth along with Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will handle playoff duties.

Before running the story, The Post reached out to Michaels for comment. Evidently, he wasn’t told of NBC’s decision.

“It’s in my deal,” Michaels told the paper. “Where are you hearing that from? That’s part of my deal. Are you hearing something that I’m not hearing?”

How NBC is making the move in apparent conflict with Michaels’ contract is unclear. But it’s the move the network making, confirming the switch to Marchand.

Michaels, 79, is an iconic broadcaster who has been behind the mic since 1967. To put that in perspective, it was two years before the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Chuck Noll. He’s had an incredible career with memorable calls, none bigger than his “Do you believe in miracles?” line as the USA upset the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

Most recently, Michaels has been calling Thursday night games for Amazon alongside Kirk Herbstreit, including the most recent one between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. He also called the team’s previous Thursday night game earlier this year between the Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Last year, he called Jacksonville’s wild comeback against the Indianapolis Colts for NBC.

But Michaels has come under heavy criticism for a lack of enthusiasm and outward disdain for some of the ugly games he’s had to call. He’s also made more errors than in past years, getting names and facts incorrect. It seems like NBC is prepared to move on and calls into questions Michaels’ future calling the NFL, especially knowing his surprise at being given the hook by the network.

Replacing him will be Noah Eagle, the son of well-known commentator Ian Eagle. While some have made accusations of nepotism given the 27-year-old Noah’s fast rise through the ranks, he’s always been one of football’s most well-liked play callers. In a recent post from Awful Announcing, the pairing of Eagle and Blackledge was voted as the fifth-best combination out of 20 options, only behind more well-known crews like Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson and Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

Amazon will host three more Thursday night games this season, running through Week 17 (the NFL doesn’t schedule any for Week 18, ostensibly for competitive balance reasons). This year’s slate will conclude with the New York Jets facing the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 28. While Michaels could continue calling Thursday night games into next year, it’s possible 2023 may conclude his broadcasting career.