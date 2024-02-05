Depot After Dark: NFC Wins Pro Bowl, Pat Pete At Pro Bowl, More Kelce Love

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 4

NFC Wins Pro Bowl

The NFC came out on top in the Pro Bowl, now a flag football game, beating the AFC 64-59. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield won the offensive MVP award. The teams were coached by Peyton and Eli Manning, with Peyton coaching the AFC team and Eli coaching the NFC team. Peyton was doing some game planning with Steelers special teams ace Miles Killebrew and Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Killebrew also took a picture with a handful of mascots, but Steely McBeam was not one of them.

Minkah Fitzpatrick also didn’t take part in Kyle Hamilton’s end-zone celebration.

Pat Pete At Pro Bowl

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, while not selected as a Pro Bowler, did attend the game and supported his teammates in Minkah Fitzpatrick and Killebrew who played.

Peterson is no stranger to the Pro Bowl, as he was named a Pro Bowler in each of his first eight seasons in the league. Peterson was holding a microphone in the picture and appeared to have notes in his hand so he may have been there in some sort of media capacity. Peterson does host the All Things Covered podcast with his cousin and CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was doing some sort of media work in Orlando this week.

Peterson’s future with the Steelers is still undecided, although it would be a mild surprise if he wasn’t back with the team next season.

Steelers Again Shouted Out By Kelce

After deciding that the Steelers team name is better than the Ravens last week, Jason Kelce again provided some love for the name.

“Travis and I both agree, Steelers is too damn good, an homage to the men who built this country,” Kelce tweeted out earlier today.

The Steelers originated to the Pirates before being renamed, and naming it after the steel mill workers is something that Kelce clearly respects and likes about the team and it’s history. He replied to a tweet that said teams, like the Steelers, who’s team name has historical significance always mean more.