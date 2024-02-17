Depot After Dark: New Steelers Mock, Polamalu’s Uncle Hired, Governor Praises Pittsburgh

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 16.

New Steelers Mock

NFL.com’s Dan Parr released his first mock draft of the year. With the 20th pick, he has the Pittsburgh Steelers addressing a familiar position but relatively new name, the team taking Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

“Pittsburgh slides last year’s first-rounder, Broderick Jones, to the left side, making room for Guyton at right tackle. Now, which quarterback will they be protecting?”

Moving Jones to his natural left tackle spot would be an ideal outcome of the season. Guyton primarily played right tackle and is regarded as a plus athlete, an ex-tight end who converted to tackle. Parr isn’t the first draftnik to mock Guyton to Pittsburgh but most that have the team addressing offensive line hone in on either Alabama’s JC Latham or Georgia’s Amarius Mims.

Check out our full scouting report on Guyton here.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Kennedy Polamalu Hired

Kennedy Polamalu, uncle of Steelers’ Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu, is expected to be hired by the Seattle Seahawks as the team’s new running backs coach, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Seahawks are expected to hire veteran assistant Kennedy Polamalu as their running backs coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2024

He’ll join former Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson in Seattle under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Polamalu has been a coach since 1992 and previously served as the Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach in 2022 and 2023.

PA Governor Praise

In a recent interview with CBS 21 News, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro praised the direction the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed.

“The Steelers are really an organization on the rise. They’ve got to put together a few more pieces. They’ve got to figure out the Kenny Pickett and that whole situation. They’re moving in the right direction and had a strong end to the season.”

Shapiro went on to note he would love to see a future Steelers-Eagles Super Bowl, calling it an “unbelievable” scenario. He added that a Steelers-Eagles matchup in Penn State’s Stadium would be a dream game.