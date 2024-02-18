Comparing Arthur Smith’s Pass Game Scheme To Pittsburgh’s

After learning a lot about new Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s run types, I wanted to do a similar dive on his passing schemes as a play caller the last five seasons and compare that to Pittsburgh the last two years, considering the largely similar cast at hand for Smith in 2024.

First, here are tables of Smith’s schemes as OC in Tennessee (2019-2020), followed by his 2021-2023 head coach stint in Atlanta, along with Pittsburgh from 2022-2023, with takeaways and breakdowns to follow:

Curl, out, and screen were a top-five pass scheme for Smith and the Steelers in their respective spans. Curls led all groups in attempts, with Smith’s units averaging the highest COMP and Tennessee having the best 7.8 ANY/A (PIT 6.5).

Outs were second most common for each team, with Pittsburgh leading in attempts (142), COMP (71.1), and ANY/A (6.8). The attempts are notable, with Pittsburgh’s two-year sample eclipsing Smith’s last three in Atlanta, along with the Steelers having far more success. Smith’s results on out-schemes were much better in Tennessee, optimistically.

Screens have been a bugaboo in Pittsburgh, and their fourth-most attempts over the span. The strongest 89.9 COMP of the teams in our sights, but the lowest 4.4 ANY/A of the most commonly run schemes, which isn’t surprising. It was a top-five concept for Smith in both coaching spots as well, with lower COMP but healthier ANY/A (TEN-6.8, ATL-6.2).

Smith has run slant concepts more than the Steelers, with more success in COMP and ANY/A (TEN-9.7, ATL-8.8), music to my ears. Just 52 attempts for the Steelers the last two years, a poor 56.4 COMP, along with a 6.7 ANY/A that’s stale in comparison to Smith’s results. Hopefully, he can aid in much-needed screen and slant improvements for Pittsburgh in 2024.

Another concept Smith ran more was dig, fifth and sixth most common in both coaching spots (TEN-69 attempts, ATL-101), compared to it being 12th for Pittsburgh (27). The highest ANY/A was Tennessee, at a whopping 12.5. Atlanta was a different story, with an unfortunate 3.9 ANY/A, the lowest result of high usage concepts. Though Pittsburgh ran it far less, had the best COMP and a strong 9.1 ANY/A, so the data points to optimism with Smith at the helm.

The Steelers use flats a ton, the third most common concept in the last two years (91 attempts). Just 45 for Tennessee from 2019-20 (their seventh highest usage), then more commonly at fifth in Atlanta (177). The Titans 6.6 ANY/A led the group and 84.5 COMP, with Pittsburgh not far behind in the latter (82.8), but a 5.5 ANY/A. Maybe higher usage in other concepts will provide quality over quantity this season.

Another example of a varied scheme for Smith was drag routes, sixth most with Tennessee (47 attempts), eighth with the Falcons (54), compared to 28 Steelers attempts (tenth). Atlanta had the highest 79.9 COMP and 8.7 ANY/A, encouraging results for Smith more recently. In comparison, the Steelers had a 70.8 COMP and 5.8 ANY/A.

Unfortunately, broken plays happen far too often in Pittsburgh, with 64 the last two seasons (fifth most), and happened more for Smith with the Falcons (66, seventh most) over the three-year span, adding context to the Steelers’ high number. Interestingly, Pittsburgh fared best of the group in the undesirable situations, with a 50.8 COMP and 5.9 ANY/A.

Rounding out the top ten most common concepts for Smith in Atlanta was corner (53 attempts) and swing (52). The latter was less utilized with the Titans (22 attempts, T-12th), and even less for Pittsburgh (T-14th) from 2022-’23. The Falcons had the best swing numbers at 78.1 COMP at 6.3 ANY/A. Pittsburgh’s 77.7 COMP wasn’t far behind but was substantially lower by 4.0 ANY/A.

Corner is a more feast or famine concept, with Smith taking that risk more: (TEN-24 attempts, tenth), (ATL- 53 attempts, ninth), compared to just 18 for the Steelers, which ranked 19th in attempts per scheme. COMP in the situation is low in general, with Atlanta’s 43.8 number leading the pack. Pittsburgh cashed in on the low usage with a great 10.7 ANY/A, compared to Tennessee’s 8.0 and 7.2 for the Falcons. No risk it, no biscuit, and it will be interesting to monitor.

Fitting that bill is something Smith did often with the Titans: deep cross (40 attempts, eighth) and seam (35 attempts, ninth), aggressive concepts. That group also had the best COMP and ANY/A in each: deep cross (65.7 COMP, 12.7 ANY/A), seam (85.9 COMP, 21.5 ANY/A). Those seam numbers are impeccable and worthy of salivation. In the Falcon years, had more similar results on deep cross on less usage (64.8 COMP, 11.7 ANY/A), but seam expectedly came down to earth with a less talented roster (62.7 COMP, 6.0 ANY/A).

As expected, Pittsburgh utilized deep cross far less as their 18th concept ran, with abysmal results of 36.7 COMP and 3.4 ANY/A (gross). Also struggled to connect on their 22 seam attempts (42.9 COMP), but had a strong 9.7 ANY/A when they did. Explosion in the passing game is needed in today’s NFL, and hoping this is one of the biggest changes we see with Smith, complementing hopeful run game improvements and increased play-action.

While on that topic, go/fly scheme results are also encouraging, with Smith using it more in Atlanta (12 most common) compared to ranking 20th in Tennessee. A lot of that can be attributed to playing from behind more with the Falcons, but had better numbers in his three years there: ATL (31.1 COMP, 13.0 ANY/A), TEN (18.8 COMP, 8.9 ANY/A). Pittsburgh led the pack with 36 attempts (eighth-most common) and a 33.3 COMP, along with a healthy 9.9 ANY/A. Let’s hope that can be built on, with the data pointing to some optimism.

Best Pass Scheme ANY/A By Smith in Tennessee (2019-2020, listed by most attempts)

Curl (7.8), Screen (6.8), Slant (9.7), Dig (12.5), Flat (6.6), Deep Cross (12.7), Seam (21.5), Comeback (9.5), Post (18.6), Double Move Deep (15.3), Beneath (8.5), Whip (6.0), Angle (15.2), Wheel (15.4), Jerk (21.0).

The most common concept (curl) for all three teams was most successful in Tennessee. Slant was also a top-five concept for Smith in both coaching spots and won out with the Titans in ANY/A. With how much Pittsburgh has run flat (their third most common concept), the Titans leading in ANY/a is encouraging. Substantially more frequent and successful concepts with Smith and the Titans were: dig, deep cross, and seam, with the majority (15 of the 30) of Sport Info Solutions charted concepts leaning in Tennessee’s favor.

Best Pass Scheme ANY/A By Smith in Atlanta (2021-2023, listed by most attempts)

Drag (8.7), Swing (6.3), Fade (12.3), Over Ball (7.2), Go/Fly (13.0), Fade/Back Shoulder (12.6), Leak (28.0), Jet Sweep Pass (10.3).

Better results in Tennessee overall, no doubt. The tables highlight some strong numbers nonetheless, despite this list being shorter. Drag was a top ten most commonly run scheme for all three teams. Some other encouraging and more recent results for Smith in Atlanta, most meaningful in my opinion, were go/fly and fade – back-shoulder, which were the top ten most run concepts in Pittsburgh. Eight of 30 concepts went Atlanta’s way in terms of ANY/A.

Best Pass Scheme ANY/A By Pittsburgh (2022-2023, listed by most attempts)

Out (6.8), Corner (10.7), Broken Play (5.9), Check & Release (6.0), Double Move (4.3), Quick (6.0).

Pittsburgh ran outs, the second most common concept for all three teams, with the most success. Corner is encouraging while also considering healthy ANY/A numbers for Smith as well (TEN 8.0, ATL 7.2). I don’t like to see broken plays, but comparatively, I got out of them the best amongst the group. Check & release was also a top ten concept in attempts for the Steelers, while the rest were five attempts or less, highlighting the overall pass game struggles compared to Smith’s units.

Just six of the 30 concepts leaned Pittsburgh’s way in ANY/A, so hopefully, the stronger results from Smith will carry over for Pittsburgh in 2024. Can’t wait to watch it all play out.