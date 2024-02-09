CB Joey Porter Jr. Doesn’t Win 2023 Defensive Rookie Of The Year Award

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was one of five finalists for the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. But he’s not the winner. Instead, this year’s trophy will go to Houston Texans EDGE Will Anderson, announced during Thursday night’s NFL Honors show.

Houston's Will Anderson wins Defensive Rookie of the Year — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 9, 2024

Porter finished fifth in the voting. He received only two votes on the podium, one first place vote and one third place vote. He finished with just six points, easily the fewest of the five finalists.

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson 16-21-8 = 151

Jalen Carter 14-14-10 = 122

Kobie Turner 14-6-7 = 95

Devon Witherspoon 4-7-16 = 57

Joey Porter Jr. 1-0-1 = 6

YaYa Diaby 1-0-1 = 6

Brian Branch 0-0-6 = 6

Jack Campbell 0-1-0 = 3

Byron Young… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

The Steelers chose Joey Porter with the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, a selection acquired through the Chase Claypool trade. Pittsburgh reportedly turned down multiple offers from teams looking to trade up, ostensibly to select Kentucky QB Will Levis, taken one pick after Porter when the Tennessee Titans moved up to get him.

Porter’s season got off to a slow start, the Penn State product limited to dime packages through the first four games of the season. From there, Pittsburgh quickly integrated him into the lineup, ramping up his playing time in a Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded his first and only interception of the season that day, picking off an end-zone jump fall to start a comeback win.

Earning his first start in Week 8, Porter became the team’s No. 1 corner and routinely shadowed the opponent’s top wide receiver. In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, he locked down WR DeAndre Hopkins in the second half of a Steelers win. Porter finished his rookie year with 43 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and one interception. He’ll enter 2024 as the team’s top corner with the Steelers’ mission to find a No. 2 to play on the other side.

The three other finalists for the DROY award were Los Angeles Rams DL Kobie Turner, Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon, and Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter. Last year, New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner took home the award in runaway fashion.

Linebacker Kendrell Bell is the last Steeler to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, taking home the award in 2001. Two others have done it too, LB Jack Lambert in 1974 and DT Joe Greene in 1969.