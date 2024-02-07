Carney: Steelers Would Be Wise To Do Business With Markus Golden Again

It’s not often that an NFL signing in late May can really move the needle in the NFL, but when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year, veteran benefit deal of just $1.165 million, I was personally ecstatic about it.

Long an admirer of Golden as a pass rusher in the NFL after dominating at Missouri in college opposite former first-round pick Shane Ray, Golden landing with the Steelers was a personal dream come true from a personnel standpoint. Even if it came at the tail end of his career, it was a great move for the Steelers, and it paid off on the field.

Golden, who turns 33 in March, showed throughout the 2023 season in just 230 snaps that he still has a lot of good football left. Golden recorded three sacks and 13 pressures on the season and was quite impactful down the stretch. In the final three games of the season, including the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Golden recorded eight pressures and two sacks, giving the Steelers some really good snaps in high-intensity situations.

Now, entering the offseason, the Steelers appear set at outside linebacker thanks to a strong trio of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, putting Golden as potentially the odd man out. He is slated to hit free agency this offseason as one of 18 Steelers players set to hit the open market.

While he might not be at the top of the list as far as priorities go in re-signing, Golden was a valuable piece for the Steelers, and that strong trio outside linebacker shouldn’t preclude them from doing business with Golden for at least another year.

While there is no doubt that Watt and Highsmith are the key figures for the Steelers off the edge, and Herbig is a developing rotational piece with special teams capabilities who really played well in limited action for the Black and Gold, Golden would be a wise investment as additional depth off the edge.

Of course, the Steelers did claim outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off waivers in late January from the Baltimore Ravens, which could give them an experienced, affordable No. 4 OLB with special teams capabilities next season. But Moon isn’t the pass rusher that Golden is, and doesn’t exactly provide that strong depth behind Watt and Highsmith that Golden did in 2023, and could provide in 2024.

The Steelers got very lucky from an injury perspective at the position last season as Watt and Highsmith both played more than 80% of the snaps. Banking on that to happen again in 2024 is concerning. Herbig should take a nice step forward in Year Two after a very promising rookie season, but will be able to handle a larger role defensively? That remains to be seen.

Would Herbig and Moon give the Steelers comfort as potential significant-snap defenders were an injury to occur to one of Watt or Highsmith? Herbig, maybe, but Moon is largely an unknown. Golden would provide that without a doubt, keeping arguably the best position group on the team together.

Golden made just $1.65. million last season on the veteran benefit deal with the Steelers, counting just $1.092 million against the cap. He was more than worth it for the Steelers, and proved that late in the season.

Keeping that type of experienced player around at such an important position defensively, considering the affordable cost, seems like a no-brainer for the Steelers and for Golden at this point in his career. It was a successful business pairing in 2023, and Steelers GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl might feel otherwise, and that’s why they get paid the big bucks. They may decide to let Golden walk, save some cash and give Moon, a rookie draft pick or even an undrafted free agent a shot at claiming the No. 4 OLB spot as Herbig did last season.

But from my perspective, retaining Golden for at least another year and keeping the outside linebacker room together for at least one more season as the Steelers have aspirations of competing for a Super Bowl seems like a wise roster-building move, one that might not make a bunch of headlines, but will help win games for the Black and Gold.