New Contract Details For Steelers OLB Markus Golden

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed outside linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract last week and now that the NFLPA website has fully updated the team’s recent transactions, we can pass along the financials related to that particular deal.

According to the NFLPA website, which matches the recent update by Over the Cap, Golden’s one-year deal totals out at $1,317,500. That deal includes a minimum veteran base salary of $1,165,000 and a signing bonus of just $152,500. This is a veteran benefit deal, according to CBA rules, so Golden will have a decreased 2023 salary cap charge of just $1,092,500.

That’s a great bargain for the Steelers when it comes to Golden and his experience. He earned $3.67 million in 2022 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season with the Cardinals, Golden, who was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri, recorded 2.5 sacks, 48 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits in 781 snaps played. The Cardinals released him in early March, just ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL league year.

Now that he’s with the Steelers, Golden, who turned 32 in March, is expected to provide depth at the outside linebacker position behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Golden enters 2023 with 47 career sacks in 111 regular season games played in.

Golden will initially wear No. 54 for the Steelers.