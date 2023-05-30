New Steelers OLB Markus Golden To Wear #54

Veteran pass rusher Markus Golden should take in his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ today. And we now know what number he’ll be wearing. According to the team website, Golden will sport #54 for the Steelers, for right now anyway, after signing a one-year deal with the team late last week.

Golden has worn #44 throughout his entire NFL career. But that jersey number was taken already with linebacker/special teamer Tanner Muse already claiming #44. Evidently, either Muse didn’t want to give his digits up or Golden didn’t care enough about his jersey number to even pursue it.

This will be the first time in his football career, college or pro, Golden isn’t wearing repeating digits. In college at Missouri, he wore #33 and in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, he wore #44. Perhaps Golden switches back ahead of the regular season if either Muse agrees to change his jersey or on the off-chance Muse doesn’t make the roster. The #54 Golden has today is not set in stone come the fall.

Regardless of the number he’s wearing, Golden is expected to provide veteran depth off the EDGE and a quality #3 behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Last season, Golden had just 2.5 sacks in 17 games (14 starts) but is just two years removed from an 11-sack campaign as a rotational pass rusher. Behind Golden, rookie Nick Herbig has the inside track on being the team’s #4 OLB. He’ll battle Quincy Roche and UDFA David Perales.

For his career, Golden has appeared in 111 games, starting 68, and has registered 47 sacks.

Last year, a fellow veteran pass rusher in Ryan Anderson briefly wore #54 for the Steelers. He appeared in five games, playing only a handful of snaps and logging one tackle.

