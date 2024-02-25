Can Cameron Heyward return to Pro Bowl form in 2024?

Cameron Heyward earned Pro Bowl honors for six consecutive seasons on a run that only ended last year. More often than not, he also made the All-Pro list at the same time. Now 34 years old and coming off a major injury, however, he faces rampant questions about his future.

Many beat writers argue that the Steelers will not bring him back without addressing his salary cap. Those comments came before the adjustment to the salary cap coming in much higher than expected, though. Either way, he earns $16 million in 2024 with a cap hit north of $22 million.

But that’s neither here nor there at this time. The question concerns his play on the field, specifically if he can return to his high standards from the half a decade that preceded his recent struggles through injury. Essentially, in addition to missing much of the year, he didn’t play a single healthy snap in 2023.

Having a reasonable excuse to explain away a decline in performance in one season does not guarantee improvement, however. In truth, Heyward is at the stage of his career in which injuries recur and wear down a player. We saw it with Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel.

We know for certain that the Steelers’ defensive line is not the same without that elite Heyward. On the other hand, we don’t know if Heyward is still capable of reaching and sustaining that elite form. He did not rise to that level last season after coming back from his groin injury, even if he made some plays.

The Steelers actually getting that elite Heyward back would make a world of difference, though even if they did, it wouldn’t last for very long. He knows he has played far more years than he will play in the future. The team certainly has to prepare for a near future without him.

But what about the 2024 season? Now that’s he’s undergone clean-up procedures, does he still have it in him to play at a Pro Bowl level? Because right now the only thing we’re concerned with is the next season in front of us.

