Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Hold Onto Allen Robinson II

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers should hold onto WR Allen Robinson II.

Explanation: The veteran wide receiver arrived in Pittsburgh via trade last April. He did not have a statistically productive season, however, and has a high base salary. While he will not remain under contract at his current cap hit, they can address that. As a veteran, he brings certain intangibles to the mix that the team values.

Buy:

Let’s start with the crucial factor: money. The Steelers owe Allen Robinson II a base salary of $10 million in 2024. They are not going to pay him that. But they don’t have to avoid paying him anything, e.g. releasing him. Odds are they can get him to agree to some other arrangement.

When he came to Pittsburgh, he reworked his contract the team inherited from the Los Angeles Rams. His original deal included a $5 million roster bonus for 2024 that the two sides erased. Chances are he knows he’s not going to make $10 million on the open market, so accepting a pay cut is prudent business.

And a competent offense could use Robinson’s skills a lot better. He caught just 34 passes for 280 yards last year. But the Steelers had him running shallow routes with an average depth of target of 7.6 yards. He made the plays they gave him a chance to make, which were few.

On top of that, he’s the only receiver willing and able to block right now. He’s the lone voice of reason in George Pickens’ ear, and for that matter, probably Diontae Johnson, too. He fits in the locker room. There’s a reason they brought him in last year. They can find a way for him to stay.

Sell:

Robinson isn’t the only veteran wide receiver in the league. They can find somebody else to play big brother if it’s that important. Ten million dollars is a lot to pay for mentorship and counseling. And who’s to say that he will want to take another pay cut? He already took one. The truth is players don’t always know their market. Their ego gets in the way. Just last year Terrell Edmunds likely took less to sign with a team that later traded him than to stay here.

We saw what he looks like this past season. The fact that Robinson stayed healthy is the best thing you can really say about his game. He’s clearly past his prime and not worth paying even half of his current scheduled salary. Unless you cut him and he agrees to come back on a Veteran Salary Benefit deal, this relationship has run its course.

With the Steelers’ 2023 season in the rearview mirror following a disappointing year that came up short in the playoffs once again, it’s time to start asking more questions. Questions about the team’s future in 2024 and beyond. Questions about The Standard.

The rookie class of a year ago was on the whole impressive, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2024. And they likely need a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2024 NFL draft yet again. In addition to a revisitation of the coaching staff.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).