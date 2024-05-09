Report: Giants Sign Former Steelers WR Allen Robinson II

The New York Giants have signed their second former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, adding Allen Robinson II to their roster. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero were the first to report the news.

Details weren’t immediately released but it’s likely to be a one-year deal.

Robinson joins Miles Boykin, who signed with New York earlier in the offseason. Pittsburgh added Robinson via trade with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season and he spent one season with the Steelers. Acquired for his size, blocking out of the slot, and veteran presence, he had a niche role with the team. Robinson was mostly targeted underneath, catching 34 passes for 280 yards (8.2 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns. His longest reception was 31 yards.

Still, Robinson helped the offense in the run game as a blocker and made a handful of key possession-down grabs. After being traded to Carolina, WR Diontae Johnson said he learned a lot from watching Robinson’s approach to the game.

Pittsburgh released Robinson, who turns 31 in August, ahead of the new league year in a cap-saving move. They’ve collected several veteran free agents to help replace him, signing Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and most recently Scotty Miller in addition to selecting Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen Robinson has appeared in 127 games, recording 562 receptions for more than 7,000 yards and 43 touchdowns. He has three 1,000-yard seasons but none since 2020 as a member of the Chicago Bears. Over his last three years, Robinson’s been held under 500 yards.

He’ll fight for a roster spot this summer as the Giants have a solid top three in Malik Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton. A lack of special teams value won’t help his chances, giving someone like Boykin an upper hand to make the team out of training camp.