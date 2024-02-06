Buy Or Sell: Parker Hesse Is The FB Droid Arthur Smith Is Looking For

Buy Or Sell: Former Atlanta Falcons TE Parker Hesse is the fullback droid Arthur Smith is looking for in his Steelers offense.

Explanation: The Steelers didn’t have a designated fullback on the roster in 2023, Connor Heyward acting as the nearest thing. They did have Derek Watt for three seasons prior even though they rarely used him. Roosevelt Nix preceded him. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith makes more use of a fullback than past Steelers offenses have, however. And the Steelers’ offensive balance leans more toward the run game than it has in a long time. Parker Hesse just reportedly worked out for the team, and he is greatly familiar with Smith. Even if he doesn’t always get a roster spot.

Buy:

The most important variable is the fact that Parker Hesse is an Iowa Hawkeye. That means he already looked and played like a Steeler. The fact that Parker Hesse has spent his entire career under Arthur Smith is significant as well.

The Tennessee Titans first signed him as a college free agent in 2019. That’s when they named Smith offensive coordinator. Then he brought Hesse along with him to the Atlanta Falcons after earning the head-coaching job.

Hesse has primarily played tight end but is built like a slightly tall (6-3) fullback and has experience there. He is a special teamer too, which automatically has value, and frankly, Smith has used him. He played over 600 snaps in 2022. Almost 100 of those snaps came at fullback.

Sell:

First of all, Hesse is already a journeyman with a shaky employment history. He spent most of last season on the practice squad. And he spent a month and a half on the Reserve/injured List while there. If Arthur Smith is so high on Parker Hesse then why didn’t he make the 53-man roster?

And where does he fit? The Steelers already have Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward. And they are still trying to figure out how to use all of them. Now, could they sign Hesse to a contract? Of course. It wouldn’t be surprising in the least. But will he make the team and act as “starting” fullback? Well, he didn’t for Smith last year, so why this year?

With the Steelers’ 2023 season in the rearview mirror following a disappointing year that came up short in the playoffs once again, it’s time to start asking more questions. Questions about the team’s future in 2024 and beyond. Questions about The Standard.

The rookie class of a year ago was on the whole impressive, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2024. And they likely need a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2024 NFL draft yet again. In addition to a revisitation of the coaching staff.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).