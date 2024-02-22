Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Hey Alex! Willing to be this is your only Juju Smith-Schuster question of the week.

Looking back, the season he has in 2018 was ridiculous stats-wise. Do you see him as an average WR who was just put in a perfect position opposite of AB and with a HOF QB or do you view him as someone who was a legit top 15-WR who fell off a cliff? I have a hard time understanding how you can go from being that good to that average at a young age, he sure seemed legit at the time.

Alex: Ha, there’s gonna have to be a story if I get more than one…

Yeah that’s a hard question. I think he was a young receiver in a potent offense that certainly benefitted from catching passes from a HOF’er who still had enough juice in his arms and legs and opposite the most talented WR of our generation. I think his knees are a real problem. He had issues in Pittsburgh and they’ve continued throughout his career. I think that’s why you’ve seen a drop off, coupled with playing in the Pats’ bad offense. But I think his knee problems have done him in.

Ecubus: what are realistic expectations for the Steelers in free agency? Sign two players to be starters? Also, it looks like there is no chance the Steelers will get a comp pick through this free agent year, so in addition to starters how many role players should they get (and what positions).

Alex: I’d frame it as similar to the last two years. Maybe a tick below. Sign two or so starter-level players with some other free agents filling in. Probably less active than last year since that was Khan’s first year as GM and where you typically see the most roster turnover as it gets built in his vision. The bottom of the roster could see lots of churn considering the number of low-level free agents they have who aren’t screaming to be re-signed. Some will, several won’t. That’s my feel of things but we’ll see what Khan says Tuesday at the Combine.

Black and Gold Mafia: AK,

You did a nice article on the way to maximize Kenny Pickett. My problem with Pickett though is even if you max him out he’s never going to be a top 15 quarterback. The reason is he just lacks the physical gifts to be in that

Practically all the top NFL quarterbacks have a skill to fall back on when things don’t go to plan. Elite size. Elite arm strength. Elite mobility. Some even have a couple of these traits. Kenny has none.

I think you could have Bill Walsh as the OC, and Kenny’s ceiling doesn’t change much. He just lacks the physical gifts to be more than a nice back up.

Alex: Thank you! But give credit to our Jeremy Pike. He wrote the article, not me.

I understand the concern. I don’t think it’s the lack of physical tools that you need to have a Top 15 QB. A top two or three QB? Yeah, I buy that. But not to be into the top half of the league. Brock Purdy doesn’t have elite tools and he’s definitely at least in that group. Along with a bunch of other quarterbacks.

If Pickett can just do the routine things routinely, he can get into that range. Honestly, one of my biggest gripes with him is his lack of accuracy. He was billed as hyper-accurate coming out of Pitt. The Steelers said it was one of the biggest reasons why they drafted him. And his accuracy is…average at best? It’s decent down the field but on shorter/horizontal throws, it’s not that great. Fundamentally, he’s got things to work on and that’s a bigger restriction than not having a cannon for an arm.

Bill Russell:

i Alex, with Leveon expressing interest in playing for the Steelers again, how do you think he’d do as a FB? Smith’s offense calls for a FB, and we don’t have a real one on the roster. Leveon was fine in pass protection blocking for Ben, and I think he’d do well in run blocking for Najee and Jaylen. And I’m sure he can still catch as well. I think he’d could be our version of Juscyk, who is older than Leveon and not that much bigger.

Would you kick Bell’s tires and give him a training camp invite?

Alex: Not well. He’s not a lead blocker. And Smith’s offense asks for one. He’s never done it and really doesn’t have the skillset. I don’t see any way that could work.

If Bell’s going to make it in the NFL again, it’s as a third-down back. Block in pass pro (which he was very good at) and catch, which he probably can still do. Won’t have the juice as a runner anymore but he could have a niche third down role. Only way I even entertain the idea is if Bell shows he’s in-shape, works out well, and Warren or Harris get hurt at some point in the season. But it’s unlikely Bell is going to become a Steeler again.

The Real Mike T.:Alex,

If you can get Justin Fields for a 2nd this year and a 4th next year (hypothetical), tell me why you would not do that? Judging by some of your past comments, I’m assuming you wouldn’t, maybe I’m wrong…but I just don’t get it. To me, any fan that knows football, knows that Justin Fields still has a chance to develop into a top 7-8 QB in the NFL based on what he has already put on tape in the league (on a team where QBs go to die, and doesn’t have too much talent other then Moore and Kmet), and also based on special traits he possesses. Could he not develop into a top QB in the league, or end up being a QB that tends to fold in big moments? Sure. But to me, it seems like a 2nd and a 4th is not too much to give up to find out. I keep hearing about what we would have to pay him and his 5th year option, but his option is about 25 mil which is not much for a starting QB these days, and if he has a great season next year for the Steelers and they had to pay him like a top QB because he proves to be one…well, that seems like a problem I wouldn’t mind the team having. I know you’re going to tell me you would trade up into the top 3 and I would be fine with that, but that might not even be an option if the top 3 don’t want to trade. To me the options are trade for Fields, trade into the top 3, or be content with not having a shot at making the Super Bowl for at least the next 4-5 years. I’m ok with options 1 or 2, but not 3. What about Fields…talk specifically about Fields. Your thoughts?

Alex: I just want to draft one. Draft and develop. Of the 14 playoff teams, 10 of them had homegrown starters. The exceptions were the Bucs and Baker Mayfield, the Lions and Rams with Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford (who swapped players in that trade) and the Browns with Joe Flacco. The best teams are the ones who draft and develop.

I’m probably less opposed to Fields than the team is. Or at least appears to be by their Pickett vs Vet approach. But I know his game still isn’t well-rounded and there’s a lot of negative plays and moments the team can’t really afford (of course, they would get more positive moments which would counteract that). I just strongly believe in finding your quarterback through the draft. Then sign a veteran behind. That’s how I think the best QB rooms get built and that’s the path I would pursue above all others.