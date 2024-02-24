Are Steelers All In On First-Round Center?

Are the Steelers now all in on a first-round center?

The Steelers have never used consecutive first-round picks on offensive linemen before. That could change in 2024. They drafted T Broderick Jones in the first round in 2023, trading up to do so. And yesterday’s move to release starting C Mason Cole makes that position a screaming need.

While center is not one of the premiere first-round positions, you’re more likely to land a top prospect. Top-10 centers are generally few and far between. The Steelers landed Maurkice Pouncey at No. 18 in the 2010 NFL Draft, for example. This year, they sit at No. 20, and the top center prospects are Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier.

Powers-Johnson is the more likely first-round draft pick, while Frazier is more on the borderline. You might want to trade back for him, but I think either of them are plug-and-play starters — which is kind of important. The Steelers need one, but do they need one in the draft?

Minus Cole, they don’t have any tempting options. Many will suggest moving James Daniels back to center from right guard, but he hasn’t played center in years and his best NFL tape is at guard. The Steelers’ backup center is Nate Herbig, but he has minimal in-game experience there. Given the recent concerns with snapping issues, you don’t want to start an inexperienced center. That also applies to Spencer Anderson, and I don’t think anyone will jump for joy over the idea of Ryan McCollum as the starter.

The Steelers could turn back to free agency rather than the draft to address the center position, especially with the substantial salary cap increase. The biggest name is Connor Williams, but he tore his ACL in December. Lloyd Cushenberry III is a name that could attract some attention. And there’s nothing saying they can’t both sign a veteran and draft a rookie. The only problem with that is they have their starting guards in Daniels and Isaac Seumalo. Most centers aren’t position-flexible to tackle, if they’re flexible at all.

On another note, I continue to be surprised and intrigued by the bolder strokes the Omar Khan-led front office is willing to take. Releasing Cole was not a given, but they made that decision and ripped the bandage off.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?