When Is ‘Enough’ Enough For Art Rooney II Concerning Steelers’ Winless Playoffs?

When is “enough” enough for Art Rooney II concerning the Steelers’ winless playoffs?

“We’ve had enough of this”, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said about his team’s failures in the playoffs. “It’s time to get some wins and take these next steps. I think there’s some urgency here, for sure”.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016. About two-thirds of the league have done so since their last win. The list is shockingly long, and it got longer this year thanks to the Detroit Lions. They have never gone longer in the modern era without a playoff win.

So the question is, when is enough enough? They try to make changes every year in an effort to further their chances of winning. The one thing they haven’t tried doing is making a change at head coach. And they have no plans to do that, Rooney referencing an extension for Mike Tomlin.

I’m not advocating for Rooney to fire Tomlin. Even if I did, or wanted to, it would be a waste of keystrokes. I’m simply asking what the tipping point is. What would need to happen to convince Rooney that it’s time to move on?

I’m not sure how many head coaches have gone seven straight seasons without winning a playoff game while keeping their job. At least when not actively rebuilding an awful team. Marvin Lewis remained with the Cincinnati Bengals for many years and never won a playoff game. That’s one example; I’m sure there are others.

I don’t want to lean too heavily on what Rooney tells reporters and interviewers about his thoughts. I do believe that he still believes in Tomlin. We should have an awareness that they might not be perfectly reflective of what he really thinks. Every year he talks about how they finished strong and it gives him confidence moving forward.

So what exactly would lead to Tomlin no longer being Rooney’s choice for head coach? Do they have to bottom out at the end of a season, perhaps multiple seasons, before pulling the plug? I’m genuinely curious. What if they go another seven seasons without winning a playoff game? How long can this streak go? There is only a small handful of coaches who have ever done seven consecutive seasons with a single team without winning a playoff game. Because coaches who go that long without winning usually lose their jobs.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason to look forward to.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?