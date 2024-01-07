Watch: Terrible Towels Twirl At Titans-Jaguars Game, Proving Steelers Fans Are Everywhere

Needing a Tennessee Titans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in Nashville, Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans are in attendance and waving the famous Terrible Towel.

According to video from the CBS broadcast of the Titans-Jaguars game in Nashville, some Steelers fans were seen in attendance waving the Terrible Towel.

Here’s the clip.

Steelers fans always travel well, but it’s quite interesting to see Steelers fans in attendance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in a game that doesn’t have the Steelers playing in it.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road Saturday in primetime, the Pittsburgh Steelers now find themselves watching and waiting some results on Sunday across the NFL landscape, particularly in the Titans-Jaguars matchup. A Titans win over the Jaguars, or even a tie, puts the Steelers into the playoffs.

Though the Titans have nothing to play for, head coach Mike Vrabel made a statement earlier in the week in his session with the media, stating that the Titans were looking to play spoiler, and that it sucks to lose. So far in Sunday’s game, the Titans have come out firing with three trick plays offensively before scoring on a long catch-and-run from rookie running back Tyjae Spears, giving the Titans a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

As a reminder, the Jaguars disrespected the Terrible Towel back in Week Eight at Acrisure Stadium when safety Andrew Wingard stole the towel from a fan and waved it after an interception and then threw it on the ground. Since then, the Jaguars have struggled. Now, fans are in attendance trying to conjure up some good vibes for the Titans inside Nissan Stadium.

What a fanbase.