Watch: Jaguars Defense Mocks And Twirls Terrible Towels After Intercepting Mitch Trubisky

Though it was more of a story than it should’ve been, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s comments about Steeler Nation’s “little yellow towels” in referring to the “Terrible Towel” caused a stir in Pittsburgh. By the end of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans weren’t the only ones waving them.

After intercepting QB Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars’ defense celebrated by snagging a couple Terrible Towels from the stands and twirling them around. Below, you can see a couple of players waving them as they mocked the home crowd.

One of those players was DB Andrew Wingard, the man who picked Trubisky off after he threw an ill-advised pass into triple-coverage. DL K’Lavon Chaisson also got his hands on a towel.

Lawrence’s comments stem from being asked earlier in the week if he was aware of the Steelers’ tradition and what playing in Pittsburgh would be liked. He called them “little yellow towels” to acknowledge what they were, which got interpreted as him making fun of something for which Steeler Nation has become iconic. He took plenty of heat for that in local media, largely unfairly, and even head coach Bill Cowher fired back. But this “celebration” from Jacksonville’s secondary was obviously intentional.

Aside from one drive that ended in a George Pickens touchdown, the Steelers’ offense has been shut down today. They trail Jacksonville 20-10 with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.