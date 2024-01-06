Watch: Mason Rudolph Hits Diontae Johnson For 71-Yard TD, Giving Steelers Fourth-Quarter Lead

Things were a bit ugly there for a stretch for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then one strong throw from Mason Rudolph to wide receiver Diontae Johnson changed the game.

Rudolph hit Johnson on a route over the middle between Baltimore cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Marcus Williams, leading to a 71-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead for the Steelers early in the fourth quarter.

Mason to Diontae 71 yard TD #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Cv5mJnFiJo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

That is a great throw from Rudolph, ripping that ball between two defenders after moving the safety just enough towards tight end Pat Freiermuth, leading to a career-long touchdown from Johnson.

Prior to the 71-yard touchdown from Rudolph to Johnson, the Steelers’ offense was a bit stagnant, struggling to do much of anything through the air and having some issues running the football consistently. But one throw changed that.

Following the 71-yard touchdown, the Steelers now hold a 14-7 lead. Rudolph has completed 16-of-18 passes for 149 yards on the day with the one touchdowns, though he does have a fumble. Johnson now has four receptions for 89 yards and the touchdown. That touchdown gives him five touchdowns on the season one year after not having a touchdown in 2022.