Troy Polamalu: Mike Tomlin ‘One Of The Greatest Coaches In NFL History,’ Would Be ‘Terrible’ If He Wasn’t With Steelers

As election season draws near, Mike Tomlin picked up a key endorsement Tuesday: Troy Polamalu’s. Not that there’s ever been any question about how Polamalu has felt about Tomlin, the two winning a Super Bowl together. Nor is there doubt whether the Steelers want Tomlin back next season (though there’s evidently at least a little as to if Tomlin wants to return). But in an interview with Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show, Polamalu showered Tomlin with praise, calling him one of the greatest head coaches. Ever. And any fan frustrated and ready to move on should have second thoughts.

“They’re probably the same fans that are saying, get rid of Ben [Roethlisberger], too. And me,” Polamalu joked when asked about fans who want Tomlin canned. “No, honestly, I think Coach Tomlin is one of the greatest coaches in the NFL history. He’s a Hall of Fame coach. I think the talk is crazy for people to consider or think that he wouldn’t be our coach next year. I think it would be terrible for him not to be.”

Speculation over Tomlin’s future has certainly quieted since the Steelers began their three-game winning streak. But when Pittsburgh bottomed out at 7-7, it was the city’s top story. Tomlin has been the team’s head coach for so long, his first year was Polamalu’s fifth in the NFL. They went to two Super Bowls together, winning one in 2008, in part thanks to building one of the greatest defenses of the century, a unit that finished first in points allowed, yards allowed, passing yards, and rushing yards per carry.

Echoing the thoughts of many who have shared the building with him, Polamalu said Tomlin’s ability to connect and get the most out of each player makes him so good at his job.

“Coach Tomlin is, first of all, I think that he’s able to connect with the younger players unlike any coach that I’ve seen. He’s an amazing coach from a tactical perspective. I’ve been in meetings with him and learned so much from him,” Polamalu said.

While Tomlin is considered a master motivator, he’s also regarded as an incredibly intelligent person who would’ve gone to law school had he not gotten into coaching, with a great eye for detail in the X’s and O’s. In the lead-up to the Steelers’ Super Bowl win over the Arizona Cardinals, it was Tomlin who noticed his defense wasn’t turning into blockers following turnovers in practice. He made the correct midweek and it proved to be critical on James Harrison’s 100-yard runback, the Steelers having a convoy of blockers in front to get Harrison into the end zone. It’s something Polamalu referenced to Rome.

“Coach Tomlin actually stressed throughout the week, ‘Hey, every time we have turnover, it’s really important for us to block.’ As soon as James caught that ball, that’s literally what triggered in everybody’s mind.” Polamalu said.

Even if Pittsburgh is again one-and-done in the postseason, there’s no question Art Rooney II wants Tomlin to remain with the Steelers. And he’s likely to receive a contract extension sometime during the offseason. While it’s fair to ask this team to end its playoff drought, Tomlin is headed down the same path as Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher. Coaches who weren’t fired but left on their own when they felt the time was right.

And there’s a good chance that like Noll and Cowher, and Polamalu for that matter, Tomlin’s football journey won’t just end in Pittsburgh but will have a final stop in Canton, Ohio.

Catch the entire interview below.