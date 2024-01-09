‘Think They’d Notice?’: J.J. Watt Jokes About Replacing T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, which is a significant blow to the Steelers’ defense.

Without Watt, the Steelers are just 1-10 since he entered the league in 2017.

Though Pittsburgh feels great about its depth behind Watt at the outside linebacker position with the likes of veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig, there is no replacing T.J. Watt.

Unless you could just get J.J. Watt himself.

Following the news that Watt was out for the Wild Card Round, J.J. Watt joked about a possible return, posting a photo on Twitter under a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, questioning if anyone would notice the difference between him and T.J. in a Steelers uniform.

As you can see, J.J. Watt posted a photo of himself photo-shopped into a Steelers’jersey wearing the No. 90 like his brother, T.J. The photoshop even has the Walter Payton Man of the Year patch on the Steelers jersey, so this was very clearly thought out in advance from Watt.

Of course, people would notice that it was J.J. and not T.J. in a Steelers uniform. There’s a size difference, obviously. J.J. Watt also very clearly isn’t serious. He’s not making a return to the NFL, and certainly isn’t going to step into the Steelers’ lineup to try and replace his brother for a week.

But it sure is fun to see this from J.J. Watt. He’s always teased and joked about a possible return to the NFL, pulling at the heartstrings of Steelers fans everywhere who have wanted him to return to the NFL and chase a championship with his younger brother.

Tuesday’s tweet was another example of that from J.J.