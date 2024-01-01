The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Seahawks Game Recap, Tomlin Monday Recap, QB Situation, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the quarterback situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers coming out of their big Week 17 road win on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex and talk about QB Mason Rudolph remaining the starter moving forward, how the situation went down with QB Kenny Pickett on Sunday with him being inactive and not the emergency third option and more.

We are left with a lot more questions than answers concerning the Steelers’ future past this season at the quarterback position on the heels of everything that has transpired these last few weeks. Part of those questions revolve around how Pickett was handled on Sunday and what HC Mike Tomlin had to say on the position topic on Monday during his weekly press conference.

We go next level breaking down everything that has and hasn’t happened with Pickett this past week and even address a few rumors that seem to be circulating Monday morning concerning the team’s former first-round draft pick. It’s a long discussion following a big Sunday win, but we both make sure to attack every aspect of the Steelers’ current quarterback situation heading into Week 18.

Tomlin gave an injury rundown on Monday, so we make sure to address that in this show. We also discuss the Steelers’ playoff chances and multiple paths to securing a spot in this show.

The Steelers beat the Seahawks on Sunday and with that big win now in the bag, Alex and I break it down from every angle in this Monday show. We start with the offensive play breakdown and then move on to talk about the defensive side of the football and more. We discuss several individual performances from Sunday in this show along with particular plays and much more.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 85-minute episode as well, and we finish it by answering several listener questions.

