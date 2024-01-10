The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens All-22, Tomlin Tuesday, Transactions, Depth Chart, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into the playoffs.

The team has made a few transactions since our Monday show, so we go over what all has transpired when it comes to the practice squad, which now includes the re-addition of P Brad Wing out of nowhere.

Should a big deal be made out of the Steelers’ weekly depth chart, especially when it comes to the quarterback position? We discuss that topic and go over the fact that QB Kenny Pickett remains listed ahead of QB Mason Rudolph even though QB Mitch Trubisky has been shuffled to the third among that group.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday to recap the team’s Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens and preview the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills. Alex and I go over everything notable that he had to say on Tuesday.

With the All-22 tape from the Steelers week 18 win against the Ravens now fully digested, Alex and I recap our observations from it when it comes to the team’s play on the offensive and defensive sides of the football. We discuss several individual performances from the Week 18 game and make sure to tip our caps to a few players, such as TE Connor Heyward and S Eric Rowe. We make sure to highlight a few noticeable offensive schematics that showed up on tape against the Ravens.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 81-minute episode as well, and we finish it by answering several listener questions.

