The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Zac Robinson, Kliff Kingsbury Discussion, 2024 CB Room, DL Draft Prospect, & More

Season 14, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes five more players being signed to Reserve/Future contracts on Tuesday. There is some news and speculation related to movements revolving around members of the Steelers coaching staff that we pass along early in this show as well.

Zac Robinson and Kliff Kingsbury seem to be two early candidates to be the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, according to reports these last few days, so Alex and I discuss them both in-depth. We also quickly discuss the latest news concerning former Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Alex has now released his first 2024 NFL Draft player profile, so we discuss Missouri DL Darius Robinson with him scheduled to be present at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

The Steelers 2024 cornerback room currently looks thin overall when it comes to players under contract in late January, so Alex and I talk about that topic later in this show. We discuss the top potential cornerback unrestricted free agents this offseason and if the Steelers might target any of them. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers addressing the cornerback position once or twice in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 99-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

