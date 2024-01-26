The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Thomas Brown, Jerrod Johnson Discussion, C Draft Prospect, AP Awards & More

Season 14, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes going over things related to the team’s staff and possible losses.

Thomas Brown and Jerrod Johnson appear to be two most recent candidates to be the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, according to reports, and Alex and I discuss them both in depth. We also update the latest news on Zac Robinson, who has already been identified as a potential candidate for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator job.

The NFL Associated Press awards are now right around the corner and ahead of those winners being announced, Alex and I go over the finalists for each category, which were unveiled on Thursday. We offer our predictions for each of the awards and discuss the possibility of Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and CB Joey Porter Jr. winning their respective categories.

Alex has now released his second 2024 NFL Draft player profile, so we discuss West Virginia C Zach Frazier with him scheduled to attend this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The NFL will play its 2023 conference championship games on Sunday so ahead of those two contests taking place, Alex and I give our picks as they relate to the betting spreads.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 89-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions sent in from listeners of the show.

