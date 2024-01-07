‘That Dude Is A Silent Killer:’ Cam Heyward Says Jason Kelce’s Comments On Isaac Seumalo Are True

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their final game of the 2023 regular season over the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10. It was a sloppy game from both teams due to the inclement weather. It was cold and rainy from the opening kickoff all the way until the final whistle and the eight total fumbles in this game were a testament to that.

One of the main reasons the Steelers were able to secure victory was the play of RB Najee Harris and his between-the-tackles running style for which the Steelers drafted him in the first round for three years ago. But in front of every good running back is a good offensive line, and one player in particular stood out on the Steelers’ offensive line today in a big way.

LG Isaac Seumalo, whom the Steelers signed in free agency from the Philadelphia Eagles, could be seen on multiple plays paving big holes for the running backs to run through. The biggest came on his pancake block on DT Justin Madubuike on Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run on the Steelers’ second offensive drive of the game.

Najee TD. Watch the pull by Seumalo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sk8dtw9NAX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

The cameras capturing the game were every bit as wet and soggy as the field was, but if you squint hard enough you can see Seumalo pull across and plant Madubuike, who is having a very good season, on his behind. That springs Harris for an easy touchdown run up the middle.

Harris talked about seeing more smiles than frowns in the locker room during his postgame media availability and specifically mentioned Seumalo.

“When we got in the locker room, everybody was just all turning up and stuff and just excited,” Harris said in a video of his postgame press conference posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “You see more smiles than frowns…just to see guys smiling that usually don’t smile. Like even Isaac was smiling.”

Cameron Heyward was asked about Harris’ comments on Seumalo showing some joy in the locker room during his portion of that same video.

“That dude is a silent killer,” Heyward said. “He brings a steadiness to that group. I remember Jason Kelce talking about how valuable he is and we’re seeing it. You’ll see him road grade people out there and [he] doesn’t say anything, but then you can see the defeat on the defender’s face. So Isaac is gonna keep doing it and he might smirk or smile, but that’s about it.”

When the Steelers added Seumalo in free agency in their biggest signing of the offseason, Jason Kelce mentioned how great of a player the Steelers got. He called him one of the smartest players he has ever played next to. Coming from a guy who will likely find himself in the Hall of Fame, who has enjoyed a long career and played with and around many notable players, that is high praise.

It took a while for Seumalo to settle into his role with the Steelers and learn OL coach Pat Meyer’s system, but he has been very strong as of late and a big part of the Steelers’ rushing success over their three-game win streak to end the season. While a smirk or a smile is all the emotion you might get out of Seumalo, he certainly earned both tonight.