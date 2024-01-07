Mike Tomlin: Today’s Game Shows ‘Why We Went To Tuscaloosa’ To Get RB Najee Harris

It was a cold, rainy day in Baltimore and that played a significant role in how the game unfolded. In a game where everybody seemed to fumble at least once, RB Najee Harris led the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense with 112 rushing yards on 26 carries and he didn’t put the ball on the ground once. He nearly fumbled on one of the first offensive plays of the game but secured the handoff and was perfect with his ball security from that point forward.

The Alabama product also chipped in another 21 yards on five receptions and hit a number of important milestones in the process. It was his third-straight 1,000-yard season on the ground and his second-straight 100-yard performance in an individual game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media following the 17-10 win over the Ravens and was asked if the Steelers put the game on Harris’ back due to the rainy conditions.

“Especially considering the conditions, yes,” Tomlin said in a video of the press conference posted on the team’s YouTube channel.

He was then asked if there are certain guys who can handle those types of weather conditions better than others.

“Naj has a certain demeanor and play style that we covet and value,” Tomlin said. “That’s why we went to Tuscaloosa to get him. Today was an example of that.”

A lot was made earlier in the season about Jaylen Warren versus Najee Harris, but games like this one, with the season on the line, show exactly why Harris was made the first-round pick just three years ago. His ball security is obviously a big asset, but he was able to consistently gain four to five yards up the middle throughout the game.

The Steelers gained 289 yards of total offense, Harris accounting for 133 of them. With the weather so dreadful from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, passing was not a major component of either teams’ offense. Harris scored the Steelers’ first touchdown of the day on a six-yard run and was a major reason for the team’s seven-point win over the Ravens. Should the Steelers qualify for the postseason with some outside help tomorrow, Harris will need to be a large part of the offense if they hope to get their first playoff victory since the 2016 season.