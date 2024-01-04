Steelers Work Out Seven Players Thursday

A busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to gearing up for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, the team worked out seven players today. Via NFL insider Aaron Wilson, they are DB Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, DB Thomas Graham, DE Marcus Haynes, LB Jonathan Jones, DE Terrance Lang, DB Herb Miller, and DT J-Min Pelley.

We have already written about two of the seven names, the pair of CFL defenders in Flowers-Lloyd and Pelley. On the workout circuit in the hopes of an NFL deal, they’re still under contract with Hamilton and Edmonton respectively but have the right to sign with the NFL if they receive a contract offer. Flowers-Lloyd is a special teams ace with 31 tackles in 2023 while Pelley is a big interior plugger who has spent two years with the Elks.

Elsewhere, Graham is a former sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears. He’s appeared in 11 career games and was most recently with the Cleveland Browns. Placed on IR in the summer, the team released him in late November and he’s evidently healthy now. Graham has 19 career tackles and has a mix of defensive and special teams snaps under his belt. Our Owen Straley wrote a scouting report on him linked here.

Haynes recorded 7.5 TFL and four sacks in 2022, his final year at Old Dominion. He spent time with the Denver Broncos this summer and has solid size at 6043, 233 pounds with 33.5-inch arms. But he turned in a 4.83 40 at his Pro Day with average testing overall.

Jones, a Notre Dame transfer who finished his career at Toledo, racked up 94 tackles in his final season for the Rockets. Undersized at 5-10, 233 pounds, he was part of the 2022 NFL Draft class. He ran a 4.77 at his Pro Day.

Lang has great size at a listed 6-7 and spent five years at Colorado. His final year, 2022, saw him pick up six tackles for a loss and one sack with a pair of pass deflections. His best year came in 2019, ending the year with 5.5 quarterback takedowns. He’s spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miller has appeared in 17 NFL games, splitting time between the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 11 career tackles and solid size at 6-2, 190 pounds.

The Steelers are likely using Thursdays to collect a list of players to sign to Reserve/Futures contracts after their season ends and their offseason begins. The team worked out a similar lengthy list of players a week ago.