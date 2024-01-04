Steelers Work Out Pair Of CFL Defenders Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out Canadian Football League DB Carthell Flowers-Lloyd and DT J-Min Pelley on Thursday. As first reported by 3DownNation, Flowers-Lloyd also shared this photo via his Instagram account, spending last night in Pittsburgh before his workout today.

A member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Flowers-Lloyd is regarded as an excellent special teamer with 31 tackles this past year. At 25 years old, he played safety at Stony Brook and Eastern Michigan. In his final year with Stony Brook in 2022, he recorded 70 tackles (14 for a loss) with one interception and was named third-team All-CAA.

At his Pro Day, he checked in at 6013, 199 pounds and ran a 4.61 40. He’s had several workouts with NFL teams this year, including a recent one with the Tennessee Titans.

#Titans worked out Kalon Barnes, Samuel Emilus, Carthell Flowers-Lloyd and Reggie Stubblefied — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 2, 2024

Pelley is a member of the Edmonton Elks, recording eight tackles in 2023 after notching 11 the year before. He’s listed at 6-5, 330 pounds. He grew up in Calgary before being drafted by the Elks. This appears to be his first NFL workout of the season. There isn’t a ton of information on him otherwise, though he became known as “The Big Bean Guy” in this video explaining the team’s clear bag policy to fans.

DL J-Min Pelley – BIG BEAN GUY 🫘 🚨 REMINDER ELKS FANS – CLEAR BAG POLICY 🚨 Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12. Even for your beans… For more information visit – https://t.co/BZqbQQrk4u#GoElks #CFL #Beans #Football pic.twitter.com/vUQFjiCtAI — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) June 18, 2022

Currently, both are under contract with their CFL clubs, but their contracts allow them to leave for the NFL. Both could be options for Pittsburgh for Reserve/Futures contracts after the season ends. Whenever the Steelers wrap up their season, they’ll begin filling out their offseason 90-man roster. Based on last week’s long list of tryouts, it’s clear they’re working toward building a list of names to call later this month.

We’ll update you if either player signs.