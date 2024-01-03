Steelers Wednesday Week 18 Injury Report: Six Players Limited During Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. According to today’s list, six players were limited: S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pec), OLB T.J. Watt (rest), DL Cam Heyward (groin), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Sitting out today’s practice was RB Najee Harris due to a knee injury.

Practicing in full were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Steelers Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

RB Najee Harris (knee)

Limited

S Trenton Thompson (neck)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec)

DL Cam Heyward (groin)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

OLB T.J. Watt (rest)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Today’s practice was of normal intensity following Tuesday’s walkthrough, offering a more accurate picture of team health.

Fitzpatrick and Roberts were listed as DNPs for Tuesday’s estimated report, making their participation today, even in limited fashion, a positive sign. Still, it’s likely S Eric Rowe and ILB Myles Jack will be elevated from the practice squad for a third time this season. As an important note should Pittsburgh make the playoffs, there are no limitations on how many times practice squad players can be elevated. Meaning, Rowe and Jack won’t need to be signed to the 53-man roster for a Wild-Card game despite the Steelers using all of their regular-season elevations.

Tomorrow will be a key day for Fitzpatrick and Roberts as they try to suit up for the last regular-season contest, a critical game for the Steelers as they try to muscle their way into the AFC playoff field.

As noted above, Watt and Ogunjobi were limited only due to rest. Heyward is expected to play as well. Watt was dinged late in Sunday’s win over Seattle but wasn’t listed on yesterday’s estimated report and is fully expected to play.

Harris and Seumalo have dealt with injuries since exiting the Arizona Cardinals game but have not missed a start because of it. Pickett was again a full participant and will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Mason Rudolph for this weekend’s finale. Thompson has missed the last two games due to a neck injury/stinger. It seems like S Keanu Neal will spend the final week of the regular season on IR due to a rib injury. He’s not played since Week 10.

Pittsburgh will issue their final injury report tomorrow afternoon. The Steelers and Ravens kick off at 4:30 PM/EST.